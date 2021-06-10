Create Custom AI Models With the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit
NVIDIA TAO Toolkit Version 5.0 & 5.1: What’s New
NVIDIA TAO Toolkit delivers a low-code, open-source AI framework to accelerate vision AI model development suitable for all skill levels—from beginners to expert data scientists. Developers can now use the power and efficiency of transfer learning to achieve state-of-the-art accuracy and production-class throughput in record time with adaptation and optimization.
This latest release of NVIDIA TAO Toolkit 5.0 is leaded with groundbreaking features to boost your AI model development:
- Export model in standard ONNX format and deploy on any platform—GPUs, CPUs, MCUs, DLAs, etc.
- State-of-the-art vision Transformers for better accuracy and robustness against image corruption and noise
- The ability to annotate segmentation masks with new AI-assisted data annotation capabilities
- Automatic fine-tuning of hyperparameters with AutoML on new vision Transformers
- New computer vision pre-trained models for optical character detection and recognition, siamese inspection, and more
- Update of 5.1
- Fine-Tune large vision Foundational models like CLIP and NV-DINOv2 for custom CV Tasks
- Vision Transformer based Siamese network for visual defect classification and segmentation
Production-Ready Vision AI
NVIDIA TAO is also available as a part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise, an end-to-end, secure, cloud-native AI software platform optimized to accelerate enterprises to the leading edge of AI.
With enterprise-grade security, stability, manageability, and support, NVIDIA AI Enterprise speeds time to value while mitigating the potential risks of open-source software, ensuring business continuity and a reliable platform for running mission-critical AI applications.
Benefits of using TAO Toolkit with NVIDIA AI Enterprise:
- Access to exclusive foundation models for vision AI. These models can be fine-tuned for custom Vision AI tasks using TAO
- Validation and integration for NVIDIA AI open-source software
- Access to AI solution workflows to speed time to production
- Certifications to deploy AI everywhere
- Enterprise-grade support, security, manageability, and API stability to mitigate potential risks of open source software
Get Started With TAO Toolkit on Google Colab
New Developer Blog for 5.0
The next version of TAO Toolkit supercharges vision AI development for practically any developer, in any service and on any device
New Blog : Vision Transformers
Learn how to improve accuracy and robustness of vision AI apps with Vision Transformers and NVIDIA TAO
Developer Starter Resources
Developer Blogs
- Train Like an AI Pro Using the New AutoML Feature in TAO
- Create Custom AI Models With TAO in Azure ML
- Introductory TAO Whitepaper
- Developing and Deploying AI-Powered Robots With NVIDIA Isaac Sim and NVIDIA TAO
- Customize Action Recognition with TAO Toolkit and Deploy with DeepStream
- Training and Optimizing a 2D Pose Estimation Model with the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit, Part 1 | Part 2
- Preparing State-of-the-Art Models for Classification and Object Detection with the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit
Training Notebooks & Containers
- For vision AI training, access the collection of Jupyter Notebooks and training specs
- For the computer vision models and container collection, Download from NGC
- To try TAO on Google Colab:
Sample Deployment Applications
- To deploy TAO models using NVIDIA Triton™, go to TAO Triton repo
- To deploy TAO models using NVIDIA DeepStream, check out following apps:
To convert TAO Toolkit model (etlt) to an NVIDIA TensorRT™ engine for deployment with DeepStream, select the appropriate TAO-converter for your hardware and software stack.
Featured Video Tutorial
Additional Resources
Blogs & Tutorials
- Customizing AI Models: Train and Deploy Character Detection and Recognition Models with NVIDIA TAO and Triton Part 1 | Part 2 (New)
- Improve Accuracy and Robustness of Vision AI Apps with Vision Transformers and NVIDIA TAO (New)
- Access the Latest in Vision AI Model Development Workflows With NVIDIA TAO Toolkit 5.0 (New)
- Train Like an AI Pro Using the New AutoML Feature in TAO (New)
- Create Custom AI Models With TAO in Azure ML (New)
Featured Webinars
- Accelerate AI Model Creation Using AutoML in NVIDIA TAO 4.0
- GTC 2023: AI Model Made Simple Using TAO
- GTC 2023: Running TAO Toolkit API in NetsPresso for Effortless Vision AI Model Development and Optimization
- GTC 2023: Solving Computer Vision Grand Challenges in One-Click
- Top 5 Reasons to Use TAO Toolkit
Partner Resources
Data generation and labeling partners:.
MLOps partner:
Success Stories
- Rocketboots optimizes workforce management with vision AI
- SenSen fastracks AI model development for truck management
- Nota uses vision AI to make roadways safer
- Onecup AI brings AI to automated precision ranching
DLI Training Courses
Product Support
NVIDIA platforms and application frameworks enable developers to build a wide array of AI applications. Consider potential algorithmic bias when choosing or creating the models being deployed. Also, work with the model’s developer to ensure that it meets the requirements for the relevant industry and use case; that the necessary instruction and documentation are provided to understand error rates, confidence intervals, and results; and that the model is being used under the conditions and in the manner intended.