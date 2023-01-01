NVIDIA Holoscan SDK

NVIDIA® Holoscan is a domain-agnostic AI computing platform that delivers the accelerated, full-stack infrastructure required for scalable, software-defined, and real-time processing of streaming data running at the edge or in the cloud.

Features

Sensor Processing

Holoscan supports camera serial interface and front-end sensors for video capture, ultrasound research, data acquisition, and connection to legacy medical devices.

Low Latency

Use the NVIDIA Holoscan SDK’s data transfer latency tool to measure complete, end-to-end latency for video processing applications.

Reference AI Pipelines

Access AI reference pipelines for radar, high-energy light sources, endoscopy, ultrasound, and other streaming video applications.

Accelerate Sensor Data Processing

NVIDIA Holoscan includes optimized libraries for network connectivity, data processing, and AI, as well as examples to create and run low-latency data-streaming applications using either C++, Python, or Graph Composer. Using the SDK, developers can build pipelines for sensor data processing that meet latency requirements and scale from the data center to the edge.

NVIDIA Clara Holoscan SDK Platform

Application Frameworks

NVIDIA Holoscan for Medical Devices provides domain-specific capabilities for medical device developers for the clinical edge. It allows companies in the medical device industry to explore new AI-powered capabilities, accelerate time to market, and lower development and maintenance costs for medical-grade devices.


Image courtesy Atlas Meditech

NVIDIA Holoscan for HPC at the Edge is a universal computation imaging platform, purpose-built for high performance while meeting the size, weight, and power (SWaP) constraints at the edge. It delivers a flexible software stack across a common high-performance hardware and software platform to accelerate data analysis and visualization workflows at the edge.


HoloHub

HoloHub is an open repository that hosts reference Holoscan applications and operators. It is designed to be a one-stop shop for Holoscan, where developers can access a collection of pre-built operators, and it includes examples of end-to-end applications and guidance on how to use and scale them.

Hardware

Check out the NVIDIA Clara™ for Medical Devices product page to learn how you can deploy your solutions to production using NVIDIA IGX™. To find out more information about our ecosystem partners, including I/O partners and distributors, visit our distributor page.

x86 Workstations and Servers

x86-based machines with NVIDIA Ampere or Turning architecture GPUs running Ubuntu 20.04, such as the Dell Precision 5820 Tower X-Series.

AGX DevKit

Set up your Clara AGX Developer Kit with the Clara AGX Dev Kit User Guide.

IGX DevKit

Set up your NVIDIA IGX Orin™ Developer Kit with the NVIDIA IGX Orin Dev Kit User Guide.

FAQ

What is NVIDIA Holoscan? Is it hardware or software?

NVIDIA Holoscan is a domain-agnostic AI computing platform that delivers the accelerated, full-stack infrastructure required for scalable, software-defined, and real-time processing of streaming data running at the edge or in the cloud.

It spans hardware and software components that bridge sensors with edge servers, networking, on-premises data centers, and cloud computing with optimized libraries, tools, containers for data processing, as well as template applications to facilitate rapid prototyping, sample AI models for jump-starting training, and core microservices to run streaming, imaging, and other applications.


What is the architecture of the developer kits?

The Clara AGX and NVIDIA IGX Orin Developer Kits are Arm-based.


Where can I find a list of partners with Clara AGX or NVIDIA IGX Orin compatible sensors?

Scroll down to the Clara Holoscan Ecosystem Partners section in the distributor page .


What is the difference between the Clara AGX Developer Kit and NVIDIA IGX Orin Developer Kit?

The Clara AGX Developer Kit is the predecessor of the updated NVIDIA IGX Orin Developer Kit. Read more about our devkits.


Clara AGX Developer Kit NVIDIA IGX Orin Developer Kit
Availability Now Q2 2023
SoC NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier™ NVIDIA Jetson™ AGX Orin
Discrete GPU (dGPU) NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 NVIDIA RTX A6000
SmartNIC NVIDIA ConnectX-6® NVIDIA ConnectX-7®
Networking Bandwidth 100 GbE / 10 GbE / 1 GbE 2x 100 GbE / 2x 1GbE
SSD 250GB 500GB

