NVIDIA Holoscan SDK

NVIDIA Holoscan is a domain-agnostic AI computing platform that delivers the accelerated, full-stack infrastructure required for scalable, software-defined, and real-time processing of streaming data running at the edge or in the cloud.



It spans hardware and software components that bridge sensors with edge servers, networking, on-premises data centers, and cloud computing with optimized libraries, tools, containers for data processing, as well as template applications to facilitate rapid prototyping, sample AI models for jump-starting training, and core microservices to run streaming, imaging, and other applications.