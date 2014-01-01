NVIDIA Ethernet Switch SDK and SAI

The NVIDIA® Ethernet Switch SDK provides the flexibility to implement any switching and routing functionality, with sophisticated programmability that doesn’t compromise performance in packet rate, bandwidth, or latency. With the SDK, server and networking OEMs and network operating system (NOS) vendors can take advantage of the advanced networking features of the Ethernet switch family of integrated circuits (ICs) and build flexible, innovative, and cost-optimized switching solutions.



SAI (Switch Abstraction Interface) defines a community-standard API, providing a vendor-independent way of controlling an Ethernet Switch ASIC. NVIDIA is a founding member of SAI and has been part of the governance board since 2014. NVIDIA's SAI implementation offers a subset of the functionalities available in the NVIDIA SDK.

Apply for access to NVIDIA Spectrum Ethernet Switch SDK and SAI documentation and code. Please log in or create an account using a business email address. Applications using personal accounts (e.g., @gmail, @yahoo) won’t be accepted. An NVIDIA representative may reach out to you through Email to be accepted to participate in this program