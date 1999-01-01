Launchables are a feature of NVIDIA Brev that deliver preconfigured, fully optimized compute and software environments. Fast and easy to deploy, launchables allow you to start projects without extensive setup or configuration.



To get started creating a Launchable, follow these steps:



Create your first launchable: Go to the "Launchables" tab and click on "Create Launchable." You'll configure the Launchable by specifying the necessary GPU resources, selecting or specifying a Docker container image, and adding any public files like a Notebook or GitHub repository. You can also expose ports if your project requires it.



Customize and name your launchable: Customize the Launchable by configuring the compute settings, container image, and other elements. Finally, give your Launchable a descriptive name.

Generate and share: Once configured, click "Generate Launchable" to create it. You can then copy the link provided to share it on social platforms, blogs, or directly with collaborators.