NVIDIA DGX™ Cloud is a unified AI platform on leading clouds that connects every AI workload to optimized, high-performance, NVIDIA AI infrastructure. Built to handle the most demanding AI workloads — from training large language models to serverless inference at scale — it accelerates AI application development with integrated software, managed services, and expert guidance.

As a part of DGX Cloud, NVIDIA DGX Cloud Create is a fully managed AI training platform for AI builders, with the software, tools, expertise, and optimized, high-performance compute cluster needed to build your own data flywheel on leading clouds. This demo illustrates how DGX Cloud Create provides the resources and orchestration for developing and building your own AI pipelines and managing your AI life cycle, whether it’s for development, training, or deployment.

As a unified AI platform, NVIDIA DGX Cloud reduces validation and testing times and speeds time to market with lower TCO. NVIDIA DGX Cloud includes:

  • AI Training and Fine-Tuning: Deploy your models on dedicated GPU instances with minimal setup and flexible term lengths. Leverage multi-cloud portability.

  • Auto-Scale GPU Inference: Deliver auto-scaling, cost-efficient GPU inference with minimal cold starts using serverless inferencing. Ideal for real-time or batch processing.

  • Video Curation and Model Customization: Process, fine-tune, and deploy massive video and world foundation models for domain-specific applications.

  • Maximize AI Infrastructure Performance: Use recommended best practices and workload-specific recipes to boost performance, reduce TCO, and adapt to evolving AI demands.

All of the above comes with access to the best of NVIDIA AI optimized in the cloud, including networking, software, compute instances, and expertise.

Build foundation models or fine-tune popular AI models with a fully managed AI training platform available on leading clouds.

Deploy AI workloads with auto-scaling, cost-efficient GPU utilization, and multi-cloud flexibility.

Efficiently process, fine-tune, and deploy video and world foundation models with DGX Cloud managed services.

Follow evolving performance optimizations and workload-specific recipes to maximize AI infrastructure.

Explore NVIDIA NIM™ microservices on build.nvidia.com a free API catalog accelerated by DGX Cloud.

Provision and operate environments optimized for AI training, fine-tuning, and inference on NVIDIA DGX Cloud.

NVIDIA DGX Cloud Serverless Inference

Easily package, deploy, and scale inference pipelines or data preprocessing workflows in containers optimized for NVIDIA GPUs.

NVIDIA NeMo Curator on NVIDIA DGX Cloud

Get a preview of this service as a part of the NVIDIA NeMo™ Curator Early Access Program when you opt for “managed services.”

NVIDIA DGX Cloud Create

NVIDIA DGX Cloud Create provides optimized accelerated computing clusters for AI training and fine-tuning on any leading cloud.

NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking

Access DGX Cloud Benchmarking metrics and methodologies, to confidently navigate complex AI platform decisions and optimize performance across workloads.

Start training, fine-tuning, benchmarking, and deploying your AI models on DGX Cloud by accessing tutorials, documentation, and trial offers.

Auto-Scaled Deployment on NVIDIA GPUs

Package and deploy inference pipelines or data preprocessing workflows in containers optimized for NVIDIA GPUs,without worrying about underlying infrastructure.

Video Curation and Post Training Service

Efficiently process, fine-tune, and deploy video and world foundation models with NVIDIA NeMo Curator’s managed service option accelerated by NVIDIA DGX Cloud.

Multi-Node AI Training and Fine-Tuning Service

Through NVIDIA DGX Cloud Create, take cloud-native AI training on leading clouds with the latest NVIDIA AI architecture and software.

NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking for Meta Llama 3.1 70B

Produce performance results for the Llama 3.1 70B training workload with this recipe provided in the DGX Cloud Benchmarking Service.

Building and Deploying Generative AI Models With NVIDIA NeMo Framework

NVIDIA NeMo

The NVIDIA NeMo framework is an end-to-end, cloud-native framework for curating data, training, customizing foundation models, and running inference at scale.

How to Deploy a NIM in 5 Minutes

NVIDIA NIM

NVIDIA NIM™ is a set of easy-to-use inference microservices for accelerating the deployment of foundation models on any cloud or data center.

NVIDIA Core SDKs With Direct Access to NVIDIA GPUs

NVIDIA API catalog lets you experience models optimized to deliver the best performance on NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure directly from your browser or by connecting to NVIDIA-hosted endpoints.

    Ethical AI

      NVIDIA believes trustworthy AI is a shared responsibility, and we have established policies and practices to support the development of AI across a wide array of applications. When downloading or using this model in accordance with our terms of service, developers should work with their supporting model team to ensure this model meets requirements for the relevant industry and use case and addresses unforeseen product misuse.

      For more detailed information on ethical considerations for this model, please see the Model Card++ Explainability, Bias, Safety & Security, and Privacy Subcards. Please report security vulnerabilities or NVIDIA AI Concerns here.

