Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.5 New Features

Graphics Debugger Range Profiler

Analyzing contributing events with Pixel History while debugging Ninja Theory’s Hellblade™: Senua’s Sacrice, a Direct3D 11 game based on Unreal Engine 4 (See the Video!)

Next-Gen CUDA Profiler comparing two reports

Next-Gen CUDA Debugger inspecting the GPU state

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.5 is now available with these features and improvements:

Graphics Debugging

  • Volta GPU support for the GPU Frame Debugger, Performance Dashboard, and Range Profiler.
  • Pixel History(DirectX 11/OpenGL) allows you to analyze every event that contributes to the final rendered pixel.
  • OpenVR support extended to v1.0.10.
  • Range Profiler performance and accuracy enhancements, providing improved instant GPU bottleneck analysis.
  • Windows 10 RS3 is now supported in all aspects of graphics and compute trace and profiling, on all supported GPUs, and in Microsoft Hybrid mode on laptops.

Compute Debugging

  • Next-Gen CUDA debugger
    • Extends Nsight’s compute debugger capabilities to the latest Volta GPUs.
    • Extends Nsight’s compute debugger capabilities to TCC mode Pascals GPUs.
    • Combines native CPU and CUDA GPU debugging within the same Visual Studio debugging session.
  • Legacy CUDA debugger
    • Provides support for pre-Volta GPUs and older drivers.
  • Support for Windows 10 RS3.
  • Support for CUDA Toolkit 9.1.

Analysis

  • Next-Gen CUDA profiler preview
    • Extends Nsight’s profiling capabilities to the latest Volta GPUs.
    • Visual and command line interfaces to collect counters, statistics, and derived values for specified CUDA kernel launches.
    • Customizable reports, including source, disassembly, kernel execution flowchart, and memory throughput, can be filtered, compared, annotated, and exported.
    • Set and compare reports to a baseline report.
  • Support for Windows 10 RS3.
  • Support for CUDA Toolkit 9.1.

For a complete overview of all Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.5 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

 Download   Documentation 


PRODUCT INFO

SUPPORT

Overview
Documentation
Downloads
Knowledge Base
Features
Nsight Visual Studio Edition forum
Requirements
Registered Developer Portal
Supported GPUs
Report a bug
Videos
Contact Us
Webinars