Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.5 New Features
Graphics Debugger Range Profiler
Analyzing contributing events with Pixel History while debugging Ninja Theory’s Hellblade™: Senua’s Sacrice, a Direct3D 11 game based on Unreal Engine 4 (See the Video!)
Next-Gen CUDA Profiler comparing two reports
Next-Gen CUDA Debugger inspecting the GPU state
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.5 is now available with these features and improvements:
Graphics Debugging
- Volta GPU support for the GPU Frame Debugger, Performance Dashboard, and Range Profiler.
- Pixel History(DirectX 11/OpenGL) allows you to analyze every event that contributes to the final rendered pixel.
- OpenVR support extended to v1.0.10.
- Range Profiler performance and accuracy enhancements, providing improved instant GPU bottleneck analysis.
- Windows 10 RS3 is now supported in all aspects of graphics and compute trace and profiling, on all supported GPUs, and in Microsoft Hybrid mode on laptops.
Compute Debugging
- Next-Gen CUDA debugger
- Extends Nsight’s compute debugger capabilities to the latest Volta GPUs.
- Extends Nsight’s compute debugger capabilities to TCC mode Pascals GPUs.
- Combines native CPU and CUDA GPU debugging within the same Visual Studio debugging session.
- Legacy CUDA debugger
- Provides support for pre-Volta GPUs and older drivers.
- Support for Windows 10 RS3.
- Support for CUDA Toolkit 9.1.
Analysis
- Next-Gen CUDA profiler preview
- Extends Nsight’s profiling capabilities to the latest Volta GPUs.
- Visual and command line interfaces to collect counters, statistics, and derived values for specified CUDA kernel launches.
- Customizable reports, including source, disassembly, kernel execution flowchart, and memory throughput, can be filtered, compared, annotated, and exported.
- Set and compare reports to a baseline report.
- Support for Windows 10 RS3.
- Support for CUDA Toolkit 9.1.
For a complete overview of all Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition page.
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.5 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.