Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.5 New Features

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.5 is now available with these features and improvements:

Graphics Debugging

Volta GPU support for the GPU Frame Debugger, Performance Dashboard, and Range Profiler.

for the GPU Frame Debugger, Performance Dashboard, and Range Profiler. Pixel History (DirectX 11/OpenGL) allows you to analyze every event that contributes to the final rendered pixel.

(DirectX 11/OpenGL) allows you to analyze every event that contributes to the final rendered pixel. OpenVR support extended to v1.0.10.

support extended to v1.0.10. Range Profiler performance and accuracy enhancements, providing improved instant GPU bottleneck analysis .

performance and accuracy enhancements, providing improved instant . Windows 10 RS3 is now supported in all aspects of graphics and compute trace and profiling, on all supported GPUs, and in Microsoft Hybrid mode on laptops.

Compute Debugging

Next-Gen CUDA debugger

Extends Nsight’s compute debugger capabilities to the latest Volta GPUs .

.

Extends Nsight’s compute debugger capabilities to TCC mode Pascals GPUs .

.

Combines native CPU and CUDA GPU debugging within the same Visual Studio debugging session .

. Legacy CUDA debugger

Provides support for pre-Volta GPUs and older drivers.

Support for Windows 10 RS3 .

. Support for CUDA Toolkit 9.1.

Analysis

Next-Gen CUDA profiler preview

Extends Nsight’s profiling capabilities to the latest Volta GPUs .

.

Visual and command line interfaces to collect counters, statistics, and derived values for specified CUDA kernel launches.

to collect counters, statistics, and derived values for specified CUDA kernel launches.

Customizable reports , including source, disassembly, kernel execution flowchart, and memory throughput, can be filtered, compared, annotated, and exported.

, including source, disassembly, kernel execution flowchart, and memory throughput, can be filtered, compared, annotated, and exported.

Set and compare reports to a baseline report.

to a baseline report. Support for Windows 10 RS3 .

. Support for CUDA Toolkit 9.1.

For a complete overview of all Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.5 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

