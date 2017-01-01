Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.4 New Features

Range Profiler Metrics Graph Performance Comparison in the Shaders View

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.4 is now available with these features and improvements:

Improvements to the Range Profiler that provides instant GPU bottleneck analysis

Identify expensive GPU workloads using time-based range selector scaling



View and compare any GPU metrics with user configurable graphs



More visualization options for viewing profiling results

for viewing profiling results

Improved state navigation directly from profiling results with Event links

Serialized frame captures now generate Visual Studio 2017 projects and solutions

Microsoft Universal Windows Platform (UWP) applications are now supported by the graphics Frame Debugger

Windows 10 RS2 is now supported in all aspects of graphics and compute trace and profiling, on all supported GPUs, and in Microsoft Hybrid mode on laptops

Support for CUDA Toolkit 9.0 RC

Bug fixes and performance improvements, including

Improved UI performance thanks to more intelligent shader caching



Improved Resources View responsiveness on applications with high texture counts



Improved Vulkan application stability

