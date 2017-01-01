Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.4 New Features

Range Profiler Metrics Graph

Performance Comparison in the Shaders View

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.4 is now available with these features and improvements:

  • Improvements to the Range Profiler that provides instant GPU bottleneck analysis
    • Identify expensive GPU workloads using time-based range selector scaling
    • View and compare any GPU metrics with user configurable graphs
    • More visualization options for viewing profiling results
    • Improved state navigation directly from profiling results with Event links
  • Serialized frame captures now generate Visual Studio 2017 projects and solutions
  • Microsoft Universal Windows Platform (UWP) applications are now supported by the graphics Frame
  • Windows 10 RS2 is now supported in all aspects of graphics and compute trace and profiling, on all supported GPUs, and in Microsoft Hybrid mode on laptops
  • Support for CUDA Toolkit 9.0 RC
  • Bug fixes and performance improvements, including
    • Improved UI performance thanks to more intelligent shader caching
    • Improved Resources View responsiveness on applications with high texture counts
    • Improved Vulkan application stability

For a complete overview of all Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.4 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

