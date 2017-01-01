Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.4 New Features
Range Profiler Metrics Graph
Performance Comparison in the Shaders View
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.4 is now available with these features and improvements:
- Improvements to the Range Profiler that provides instant GPU bottleneck analysis
- Identify expensive GPU workloads using time-based range selector scaling
- View and compare any GPU metrics with user configurable graphs
- More visualization options for viewing profiling results
- Improved state navigation directly from profiling results with Event links
- Serialized frame captures now generate Visual Studio 2017 projects and solutions
- Microsoft Universal Windows Platform (UWP) applications are now supported by the graphics Frame
- Windows 10 RS2 is now supported in all aspects of graphics and compute trace and profiling, on all supported GPUs, and in Microsoft Hybrid mode on laptops
- Support for CUDA Toolkit 9.0 RC
- Bug fixes and performance improvements, including
- Improved UI performance thanks to more intelligent shader caching
- Improved Resources View responsiveness on applications with high texture counts
- Improved Vulkan application stability
