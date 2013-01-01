Nsight Visual Studio Edition 4.0 New Features
This new release adds support for the new Maxwell GPU architecture, completely redesigned Frame Debugger for users of Microsoft® DirectX™, dynamic shader editing for GLSL shaders, byte code-level debugging for HLSL shaders, CUDA 6.0, and Visual Studio 2013.
New NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.0 Features:
- Support for the new Maxwell architecture (for example, found in the GeForce GTX 750 Ti and 750).
- Added support for new GPUs, such as the GeForce GT 720M, GeForce GT 730M, GeForce GT 735M, and GeForce 740M.
- Microsoft Visual Studio 2013 is now supported.
- Visual Studio macros are now supported, so values such as
$(TargetPath),
$(ProjectDir), and
$(LocalDebuggerCommandArguments)are able to be added on the NVIDIA Nsight properties page.
Graphics Debugging and Profiling
- The Nsight Frame Debugger, when running DirectX™ applications, has been redesigned to use flexible, dockable tool windows.
- Dynamic shader editing is now available for GLSL shaders.
- Debugging of release compiled HLSL shaders at the byte code level.
- Pixel history supported for release compiled shaders.
- Frame Profiler results can be exported to an Excel/CSV file.
- Support for FP16 vertices in the Geometry viewer.
- Visual Studio can now visualize the Render Target/Back Buffer/Frame Buffer.
Compute Debugging and Profiling
- Support for the CUDA 6.0 Toolkit.
- Microsoft Visual Studio 2013 is now supported. Note: In order to build CUDA applications, your project settings will need to be set up for the Visual Studio 2012 or prior toolset.
- Several bug fixes.