Nsight Visual Studio Edition 4.0 New Features

This new release adds support for the new Maxwell GPU architecture, completely redesigned Frame Debugger for users of Microsoft® DirectX™, dynamic shader editing for GLSL shaders, byte code-level debugging for HLSL shaders, CUDA 6.0, and Visual Studio 2013.

For a complete overview of all Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.0 page.

New NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.0 Features:

Support for the new Maxwell architecture (for example, found in the GeForce GTX 750 Ti and 750).

Added support for new GPUs, such as the GeForce GT 720M, GeForce GT 730M, GeForce GT 735M, and GeForce 740M.

Microsoft Visual Studio 2013 is now supported.

Visual Studio macros are now supported, so values such as $(TargetPath) , $(ProjectDir) , and $(LocalDebuggerCommandArguments) are able to be added on the NVIDIA Nsight properties page.

Graphics Debugging and Profiling

The Nsight Frame Debugger, when running DirectX™ applications, has been redesigned to use flexible, dockable tool windows.

Dynamic shader editing is now available for GLSL shaders.

Debugging of release compiled HLSL shaders at the byte code level.

Pixel history supported for release compiled shaders.

Frame Profiler results can be exported to an Excel/CSV file.

Support for FP16 vertices in the Geometry viewer.

Visual Studio can now visualize the Render Target/Back Buffer/Frame Buffer.

Compute Debugging and Profiling

Support for the CUDA 6.0 Toolkit.

Note: In order to build CUDA applications, your project settings will need to be set up for the Visual Studio 2012 or prior toolset. Several bug fixes.