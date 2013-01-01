Nsight Visual Studio Edition 4.0

Nsight Visual Studio Edition 4.0 adds support for the new Maxwell GPU architecture, completely redesigned Frame Debugger for users of Microsoft® DirectX™, dynamic shader editing for GLSL shaders, byte code-level debugging for HLSL shaders, CUDA 6.0, and Visual Studio 2013.

CUDA Toolkit 6.0 is available for download at http://www.nvidia.com/getcuda.

Please make note of the NVIDIA Display Drivers releases that are supported for the following features of Nsight Visual Studio Edition.

Direct3D and OpenGL features - Works with NVIDIA Display Driver 334 or higher

CUDA features - Works with NVIDIA Display Driver 332.59 or higher

C++AMP features - NVIDIA Display Driver 332.59 required

Simply follow the steps below to download and install the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.0.

Step 1: Download and install required NVIDIA display driver for your target development environment

Step 2: For developers who develop CUDA, download and install the latest version of CUDA 6.0 (available at http://www.nvidia.com/getcuda)

Step 3: Download and install NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.0

All resources can be found under the NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.

