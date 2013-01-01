Nsight Visual Studio Edition 4.0
Archived 08/27/2014
For the latest version of Nsight Visual Studio Edition, please visit Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Downloads.
Nsight Visual Studio Edition 4.0 adds support for the new Maxwell GPU architecture, completely redesigned Frame Debugger for users of Microsoft® DirectX™, dynamic shader editing for GLSL shaders, byte code-level debugging for HLSL shaders, CUDA 6.0, and Visual Studio 2013.
CUDA Toolkit 6.0 is available for download at http://www.nvidia.com/getcuda.
Please make note of the NVIDIA Display Drivers releases that are supported for the following features of Nsight Visual Studio Edition.
- Direct3D and OpenGL features - Works with NVIDIA Display Driver 334 or higher
- CUDA features - Works with NVIDIA Display Driver 332.59 or higher
- C++AMP features - NVIDIA Display Driver 332.59 required
Download instructions
Simply follow the steps below to download and install the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.0.
Step 1: Download and install required NVIDIA display driver for your target development environment
Step 2: For developers who develop CUDA, download and install the latest version of CUDA 6.0 (available at http://www.nvidia.com/getcuda)
Step 3: Download and install NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.0
All resources can be found under the NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.
Learn more about NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.0
- Read the latest NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.0 Release Notes.
- NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.0 User's Guide
- Complete list of new exciting 4.0 features.
