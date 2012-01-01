Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.1 New Features

This new release officially supports Visual Studio 2012, Direct3D 11.1, Direct State Access (DSA) of OpenGL, and the new CUDA 5.5®.

For a complete overview of all Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.1 page.

New NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.1 Features:

Generation of a crash report file (minidump) when the target application crashes.

Graphics Debugging and Profiling

Debugging in Visual Studio 2012 is now supported.

Direct3D 11.1 is now supported.

is now supported. Support for Direct State Access (DSA) feature of OpenGL.

feature of OpenGL. Support for version 46 of the Microsoft HLSL compiler that exports pdb based debug information.

OpenGL scissor state is now displayed on the host.

Improvements to the Frame Debugger's event view.

Compute Debugging

Support for the CUDA 5.5 Toolkit.

System Trace and Compute Profiling

Support for the CUDA 5.5 Toolkit.

Support Direct State Access (DSA) feature of OpenGL.

feature of OpenGL. Improved performance overhead when tracing DirectX or OpenGL applications.

Added the new SM pipeline utilization experiment.