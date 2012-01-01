Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.1 New Features

This new release officially supports Visual Studio 2012, Direct3D 11.1, Direct State Access (DSA) of OpenGL, and the new CUDA 5.5®.

For a complete overview of all Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.1 page.

Register for free access to latest Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition releases.

Download Documentation


New NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.1 Features:

  • Generation of a crash report file (minidump) when the target application crashes.
Graphics Debugging and Profiling
  • Debugging in Visual Studio 2012 is now supported.
  • Microsoft Windows 8 operating systems are now supported.
  • Direct3D 11.1 is now supported.
  • Support for Direct State Access (DSA) feature of OpenGL.
  • Support for version 46 of the Microsoft HLSL compiler that exports pdb based debug information.
  • OpenGL scissor state is now displayed on the host.
  • Improvements to the Frame Debugger's event view.
Compute Debugging
  • Support for the CUDA 5.5 Toolkit.
  • Support for Visual Studio 2012.
  • Microsoft Windows 8 operating systems are now supported.
System Trace and Compute Profiling
  • Support for the CUDA 5.5 Toolkit.
  • Support for Visual Studio 2012.
  • Microsoft Windows 8 operating systems are now supported.
  • Support Direct State Access (DSA) feature of OpenGL.
  • Improved performance overhead when tracing DirectX or OpenGL applications.
  • Added the new SM pipeline utilization experiment.

PRODUCT INFO

SUPPORT

Overview
Documentation
Downloads
Knowledge Base
Features
Registered Developer Portal
Requirements
Report a bug
Supported GPUs
Contact Us
Videos
Webinars