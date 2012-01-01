Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.1 New Features
This new release officially supports Visual Studio 2012, Direct3D 11.1, Direct State Access (DSA) of OpenGL, and the new CUDA 5.5®.
For a complete overview of all Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.1 page.
New NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.1 Features:
- Generation of a crash report file (minidump) when the target application crashes.
Graphics Debugging and Profiling
- Debugging in Visual Studio 2012 is now supported.
- Microsoft Windows 8 operating systems are now supported.
- Direct3D 11.1 is now supported.
- Support for Direct State Access (DSA) feature of OpenGL.
- Support for version 46 of the Microsoft HLSL compiler that exports pdb based debug information.
- OpenGL scissor state is now displayed on the host.
- Improvements to the Frame Debugger's event view.
Compute Debugging
- Support for the CUDA 5.5 Toolkit.
- Support for Visual Studio 2012.
- Microsoft Windows 8 operating systems are now supported.
System Trace and Compute Profiling
- Support for the CUDA 5.5 Toolkit.
- Support for Visual Studio 2012.
- Microsoft Windows 8 operating systems are now supported.
- Support Direct State Access (DSA) feature of OpenGL.
- Improved performance overhead when tracing DirectX or OpenGL applications.
- Added the new SM pipeline utilization experiment.