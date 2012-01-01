Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.1

Archived 10/21/2013: Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.1 is no longer supported.

This new release officially supports Visual Studio 2012, Direct3D 11.1, Direct State Access (DSA) of OpenGL, and the new CUDA 5.5®.

CUDA Toolkit 5.5 is available for download at http://www.nvidia.com/getcuda.

Please note that this release requires a NVIDIA Display Driver version 319 or newer. We recommending using the drivers avaliable for download below for optimal support.

