Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.0 New Features
This new release officially supports OpenGL frame debugging and profiling, GLSL GPU shader debugging, local single GPU shader debugging, the new Kepler™ GK110 architecture found in Tesla® K20 & GeForce GTX TITAN, and CUDA® 5.0.
New NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.0 Features:
Graphics Debugging and Profiling
- Support OpenGL 4.2 Head-Up-Display to overlay key performance statistics.
Support OpenGL 4.2 for frame debugging, pixel history and frame profiling.
Note: The OpenGL application must be 4.2 core compliant in order to use local shader debugging.
Support for OpenGL GLSL GPU shader debugging.
- GLSL 3.3 and higher applications are supported on a remote debugging setup.
- GLSL 4.2 core applications are supported on a local debugging setup.
- Local, single GPU shader debugging and pixel history is now supported for HLSL and GLSL.
- DirectX frame capture generates Visual Studio project with source code.
- Improved frame debugger Visual Studio frame scrubbing performance.
Compute Debugging
- Support for the CUDA 5.0® Toolkit.
- Support for the Kepler GK110 architecture (for example, found in the Tesla® K20).
- CUDA Dynamic Parallelism is now supported when building, debugging, and running analysis. For more information, see CUDA Dynamic Parallelism.
- The CUDA memory checker now supports Kepler GK110 and CUDA Dynamic Parallelism. For more information, see CUDA Dynamic Parallelism.
- Attaching to a CUDA application during a kernel launch is now supported. Attachable programs will raise an attach dialog if a GPU assert or exception occurs.
- The CUDA Information tool window now displays information about the application's CUDA textures and surfaces.
- Concurrent grid launches are now supported under the CUDA Debugger on all Kepler GPUs.
- Expressions can be moved to and from the Warp Watch window via drag-and-drop.
- Support for hardware debugging of C++ AMP applications directly on NVIDIA hardware.
Figure 1: Attach dialog when the CUDA application has hit a GPU assert or exception.
System Trace and Compute Profiling
- Support for the CUDA 5.0® Toolkit.
- Support for the Kepler GK110 architecture (for example, found in the Tesla® K20).
- Trace CUDA Dynamic Parallelism is now supported. For more information, see CUDA Dynamic Parallelism.
- New CUDA Source-Level Experiments allow you to correlate profiling data to individual kernel source code lines, supporting CUDA-C, PTX, and SASS assembly.
- CUDA Queue Trace provides insight to the state and depth of the CPU/GPU workload queues.
- CUDA Active Warp Time Trace reports the sum of all warp execution durations per kernel launch.
- Ability to augment the NVIDIA Nsight Analysis timeline with custom data through the new NVTXT file type.
- NVTX and DX events now support collecting stack traces, as well as flat sorting for its ranges.
- Added tracing of the Windows Display Driver Model (WDDM) to collect data of the GPU utilization, context queues, hardware queues, and GPU contexts switches.
Figure 2: With CUDA Source-Level Experiments, you can correlate profiling data to individual kernel source code lines