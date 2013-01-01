Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.0

This new release bring officially support for OpenGL frame debugging and profiling, GLSL GPU shader debugging, local single GPU shader debugging, the new Kepler™ GK110 architecture found in Tesla® K20 & GeForce GTX TITAN, and CUDA® 5.0.

CUDA Toolkit 5.0 is available for download at http://www.nvidia.com/getcuda.

Please note that this release requires a NVIDIA Display Driver version 319 or newer. We recommending using the drivers avaliable for download below for optimal support.

Download instructions

Simply follow the steps below to download and install the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.0.

Step 1: Download and install required NVIDIA display driver for your target development environment

Step 2 (Graphics Developers): Download and install NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.0

Step 2 (CUDA Developers): Download and install NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.0 packages marked "With CUDA". Separate CUDA Toolkit download and installation is not required.

