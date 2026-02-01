Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2026.2 Download
Download NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2026.2
- NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2026.2 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.
- All resources can be found under the NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.
Learn more about NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2026.2
- Please visit Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2026.2 - New Features for a listing of the new features of the 2026.2 release.
- Read the latest NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2026.2 Release Notes.
- NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2026.2 User's Guide
- The 2026.2.0 release supports CUDA Toolkit 13.3 and recommends NVIDIA Display Driver version 610.47 or newer.
Nsight Archives
To access older versions of Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition, please visit Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Archive.
Send us feedback, report bugs and get technical support
We encourage all users to send feedback and report bugs to help improve the quality of the software.
- Report a bug or issue.
- Report issues and request technical support by contacting us at Developer Contact Form using the "Nsight Visual Studio Edition Support" category.