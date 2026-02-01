Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2026.2 Download

Download NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2026.2

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2026.2 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

All resources can be found under the NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center. Download Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2026.2.0

Learn more about NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2026.2

Nsight Archives

To access older versions of Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition, please visit Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Archive.

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Report issues and request technical support by contacting us at Developer Contact Form using the "Nsight Visual Studio Edition Support" category.