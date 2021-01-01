Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2021.1 Download
Archived 06/29/2021 Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2021.1 is no longer supported.
For the latest version of Nsight Visual Studio Edition, please visit Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Downloads.-->
Download NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2021.1
- NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2021.1 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.
- All resources can be found under the NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.
Download Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2021.1.0 and recommended drivers
Download Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2021.1.1 and recommended drivers
Learn more about NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2021.1
- Please visit Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2021.1 - New Features for a listing of the new features of the 2021.1 release.
- Read the latest NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2021.1 Release Notes.
- NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2021.1 User's Guide
- This 2021.1.1 release supports CUDA Toolkit 11.3 Update 1.
- This 2021.1.0 release supports CUDA Toolkit 11.3.
- Please note that this release recommends NVIDIA Display Driver version 465.89 or newer.
Nsight Archives
To access older versions of Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition, please visit Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Archive.
Send us feedback, report bugs and get technical support
We encourage all users to send feedback and report bugs to help improve the quality of the software.
- Report a bug or issue.
- Report issues and request technical support by contacting us at Developer Contact Form using the "Nsight Visual Studio Edition Support" category.