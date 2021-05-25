Nsight Visual Studio Code Edition Release History
Latest
- 05/22/2023 - 2023.2 (see Version tab), new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 12.0 Update 1 release and cuda-gdb docs)
Archive
- 02/14/2023 - 2023.1 (see Version tab), new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 12.0 Update 1 release and cuda-gdb docs)
- 08/10/2022 - 2022.2 (see Version tab), new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 11.7 Update 1 release and cuda-gdb docs)
- 04/21/2022 - 2022.1 (see Version tab), new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 11.6 Update 1 release and cuda-gdb docs)
- 05/25/2021 - 2021.1 (see Version tab), new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 11.3 Update 1 release and cuda-gdb docs)