Nsight VSCE Videos
Nsight VSCode Edition spotlight
NVIDIA Nsight™ Visual Studio Code Edition is an application development environment for heterogeneous platforms that brings CUDA® development for GPUs into Microsoft Visual Studio Code. It enables you to build and debug GPU kernels and native CPU code as well as inspect the state of the GPU and memory. It supports both local and remote targets.
It’s Alive: CUDA in Visual Studio Code!
Now announcing: CUDA support in Visual Studio Code! With the benefits of GPU computing moving mainstream, you might be wondering how to incorporate GPU computing into your day-to-day C/C++ development workflow.
CUDA Support in Visual Studio Code with Julia Reid
Julia gives a peek into the state and future of CUDA development in Visual Studio Code.