Accelerating End-to-End Data Science Workflows
Learn how to build and execute end-to-end, GPU-accelerated data science workflows that let you quickly explore, iterate, and move your work into production. In this self-paced lab, you’ll learn how to use RAPIDS accelerated data science libraries to perform data analysis at scale with a wide variety of GPU-accelerated algorithms.
Generative AI Explained
Explore generative AI, which has recently taken the world by storm. Using neural networks to identify patterns and structures within existing data, it generates new content based on a variety of inputs. In this course, you’ll learn generative AI concepts, applications, and the challenges and opportunities of this exciting field.
Synthetic Data Generation for Training Computer Vision Models
Streamline synthetic data generation (SDG) using 3D assets into a single application—and modify the appearance and format of the data—with NVIDIA Omniverse Replicator. This lab highlights one of the ways deep learning tools and Omniverse can be used together to streamline deep learning workloads.