NVIDIA Morpheus

Cybersecurity and AI

As cybersecurity threats continue to escalate and diversify, organizations must look for new ways to address them. Cybersecurity is a data problem. Collecting and analyzing all of the data across a network in real time is cost-prohibitive and difficult—unless you can leverage accelerated AI.

NVIDIA Morpheus is an open application framework that enables cybersecurity developers to create optimized AI pipelines for filtering, processing, and classifying large volumes of real-time data. Bringing a new level of security to the data center, cloud, and edge, Morpheus uses AI to identify, capture, and act on threats and anomalies that were previously impossible to identify.