Metropolis Microservices

NVIDIA now offers a unique suite of cloud-native microservices and reference applications to help you fast track the development and deployment of vision AI applications from the edge to any cloud.


Apply for Early Access


Metropolis microservices and reference applications diagram

Metropolis microservices provide powerful, customizable, cloud-native building blocks to develop vision AI applications and solutions. These let you unlock business insights for a wide range of spaces, ranging from retail stores and warehouses to airports and roadways. The microservices are brought to life with reference applications that track and understand people flow, create occupancy heatmaps, and more.

No matter how your application is built, cloud-native or not, Metropolis microservices can be a part of your solution development. They make it far easier to build, test, and scale deployments from edge to cloud with enhanced resilience and security.

Why It Matters to Your Workflow

Metropolis microservices provide faster time to solution

Faster Time to Solution

Powerful, turnkey, API-driven, customizable vision AI building blocks accelerate application development.

Metropolis microservices offer flexible deployments

Flexible Deployments

Cloud-native, industry-standard technologies enable seamless and scalable deployments anywhere, from the edge to any cloud.

Metropolis microservices are reusable across use cases

Reusable Across Use Cases

Develop once and leverage across many use cases with our modular microservice architecture.

How Metropolis Microservices Will Help You

Build Complete Vision AI Solutions

To take your apps to the next level, Metropolis microservices provide a growing suite of analytics features that go beyond perception and computer vision. These capabilities help describe what’s happening, reveal patterns, and predict what might happen next–all from objects’ movements and behaviors.

Supercharge your solution with the abilities to perform higher-order analytics on perception metadata or aggregate metadata across sensors for full space awareness. They thus help enable sophisticated features such as multi-camera tracking and few-shot learning.

Metropolis microservices help you build complete vision AI solutions
Metropolis microservices help you quickly adapt vision analytics solution to new use cases

Quickly Adapt to Your Use Cases

Metropolis microservices enable configurability and customizability at many levels to suit your unique use cases. Quickly adapt your vision analytics solution to new environments with our GUI-based camera calibration tool, intuitively mapping between pixel and physical space.

In addition to the reference app structure and microservice configuration, developers can also change the pretrained models, the APIs, and even the microservice code itself. No-code tools such as NVIDIA TAO are also available to help easily retrain AI models.

Seamlessly Integrate With Standard Interfaces

Cloud-native microservice architecture enables the high flexibility, scalability, and maintainability that are increasingly important for the fast-moving world of AI solution development and deployment.

These microservices and reference applications are built with industry standards like Kubernetes, Helm, Spark, Kafka, ELK stack, and others. In addition, they all have well-defined REST APIs to allow seamless integration with or within your existing applications and solutions.

Metropolis microservices help you integrate vision AI app seamlessly with standard interfaces

Get Started With Metropolis AI Workflows

Discover cloud-native, pre-packaged reference applications to accelerate your AI solution development.


Apply for Early Access

Reference applications provide multi-camera tracking

Multi-Camera Tracking

Track objects across large spaces with many cameras to improve operational efficiency and safety in places like retail stores, warehouses, and more.


Try It Now
Watch GTC Talk

Reference applications provide smart space analytics

Occupancy Analytics

Provide analytics on people movements such as space occupancy, time inside or outside ROI, movement patterns, etc. It also supports retail store analytics.

Reference applications provide retail loss prevention

Retail Loss Prevention

Augment existing checkout kiosks with visual recognition capabilities that can adapt continuously to changing environments without needing much data.


Try It Now
Watch GTC Talk

Develop with Metropolis Microservices

Take advantage of these powerful and customizable cloud-native building blocks for your next vision AI solution.


Apply for Early Access

Metropolis Microservices offer detection, tracking, and embedding capabilities

Detection, Tracking, and Embedding

Detect, track, and generate embedding for objects within each camera stream. The microservice can handle multiple camera streams concurrently.

Metropolis Microservices offer multi-camera tracking capability

Multi-Camera Tracking

Track movement of objects across multiple cameras.

Metropolis Microservices offer behavior analytics capability

Behavior Analytics

Determine behaviors and anomalies in movement of objects.

Metropolis Microservices offer learning and prediction capabilities

Behavior Learning

Reveal and predict behavior patterns using clustering and deep learning. Learning is continuous.

Metropolis Microservices offer similarity search capability

Similarity Search

Perform high-throughput vector similarity search using Milvus database.

Metropolis Microservices offer video management and storage capabilities

Video Management and Storage

Discover, connect, and manage cameras. Also, manage video streaming and storage.