Metropolis Microservices

NVIDIA now offers a unique suite of cloud-native microservices and reference applications to help you fast track the development and deployment of vision AI applications from the edge to any cloud.

Metropolis microservices provide powerful, customizable, cloud-native building blocks to develop vision AI applications and solutions. These let you unlock business insights for a wide range of spaces, ranging from retail stores and warehouses to airports and roadways. The microservices are brought to life with reference applications that track and understand people flow, create occupancy heatmaps, and more.



No matter how your application is built, cloud-native or not, Metropolis microservices can be a part of your solution development. They make it far easier to build, test, and scale deployments from edge to cloud with enhanced resilience and security.