App Frameworks and SDKs
NVIDIA Riva
Multimodal conversational AI
NVIDIA Riva is an SDK for building and deploying AI applications that fuse vision, speech and other sensors. It offers a complete workflow to build, train and deploy GPU-accelerated AI systems that can use visual cues such as gestures and gaze along with speech in context.
Learn More
NVIDIA Metropolis and DeepStream
AI-enabled video analytics
NVIDIA Metropolis is an application framework that simplifies the development, deployment and scale of AI-enabled video analytics applications from edge to cloud. It includes production ready pre-trained models and TAO Toolkit for training and optimization, DeepStream SDK for streaming analytics, other deployment SDKS, CUD-X libraries and the NVIDIA EGX platform.
Explore Full Set of Tools
RAPIDS
Data science software
The RAPIDS suite of open source software libraries and APIs gives you the ability to execute end-to-end data science and analytics pipelines entirely on GPUs. Licensed under Apache 2.0, RAPIDS is incubated by NVIDIA® based on extensive hardware and data science experience. RAPIDS utilizes NVIDIA CUDA® primitives for low-level compute optimization, and exposes GPU parallelism and high-bandwidth memory speed through user-friendly Python interfaces.
Get Started
NVIDIA Omniverse
Simulation and digital twins
NVIDIA Omniverse™ is a powerful multi-GPU real-time simulation and collaboration platform for 3D production pipelines based on Pixar's Universal Scene Description and NVIDIA RTX™technology.
Download Open Beta
NVIDIA NGCLearn More | Explore NGC Containers
NVIDIA NGC™ hosts a catalog of GPU-optimized software for AI practitioners to develop their AI solutions. It also provides access to various AI services including NVIDIA Base Command for model training, NVIDIA Fleet Command to deploy and monitor models, and the NGC Private Registry for securely accessing and managing proprietary AI software. Also, NVIDIA AI Enterprise customers can request support through the NGC portal.
NVIDIA TAO ToolkitLearn More
The NVIDIA TAO Toolkit, built on TensorFlow and PyTorch, is a low-code version of the NVIDIA TAO framework that accelerates the model training process by abstracting away the AI/deep learning framework complexity. The TAO Toolkit lets you use the power of transfer learning to fine-tune NVIDIA pretrained models with your own data and optimize for inference—without AI expertise or large training datasets.
NVIDIA TensorRTLearn More
NVIDIA® TensorRT™, an SDK for high-performance deep learning inference, includes a deep learning inference optimizer and runtime that delivers low latency and high throughput for inference applications.
NVIDIA Triton Inference ServerLearn More
NVIDIA Triton™ Inference Server, part of the NVIDIA AI platform, is an open-source inference serving software that helps standardize model deployment and execution and delivers fast and scalable AI in production.It provides AI researchers and data scientists the freedom to choose the right framework for their projects without impacting production deployment. It also helps developers deliver high-performance inference across cloud, on-prem, edge, and embedded devices.
Automatic Mixed PrecisionLearn More
Deep Neural Network training has traditionally relied on IEEE single-precision format, however with mixed precision, you can train with half precision while maintaining the network accuracy achieved with single precision. This technique of using both single- and half-precision representations is referred to as mixed precision technique.
NVIDIA ISAAC SDK
Robotics SDK | Learn More
Build and deploy commercial-grade, AI-powered robots. The NVIDIA Isaac SDK™ is a toolkit that includes building blocks and tools that accelerate robot developments that require the increased perception and navigation features enabled by AI.
NVIDIA Merlin
Recommendation system framework | Get Started
NVIDIA Merlin empowers data scientists, machine learning engineers, and researchers to build high-performing recommenders at scale. Merlin includes tools that democratize building deep learning recommenders by addressing common ETL, training, and inference challenges. Each stage of the Merlin pipeline is optimized to support hundreds of terabytes of data, all accessible through easy-to-use APIs. With Merlin, better predictions than traditional methods and increased click-through rates are within reach.
NVIDIA Morpheus
Cybersecurity app framework | Apply for early access
NVIDIA Morpheus is an open application framework that enables cybersecurity developers to create optimized AI pipelines for filtering, processing and classifying large volumes of real-time data. Developer kits in AWS, from Red Hat, or running on NVIDIA-certified servers support pre-trained AI models, allowing customers to continuously inspect network and server telemetry at scale. Bringing a new level of information security to data centers, Morpheus enables dynamic protection, real-time telemetry, and adaptive defenses for detecting and remediating cybersecurity threats.
Browse by Resource Type
GTC Content
Create Intelligent Places Using NVIDIA Vision AI Models & DeepStream SDK
This webinar will briefly introduce new features of DS5.0 and TAO Toolkit 2.0, and show an end-to-end demo using Peoplenet/DS/TAO Toolkit, for people counting/occupancy analytics, which can be used widely in retail stores or public spaces.
View Webinar
Driving Agility in Retail with AI
AI is helping retailers not only keep employees and customers safe, but also improve business agility to increase e-commerce sales, improve contactless checkout in stores, reduce shrink, and accelerate distribution center automation. Learn how the most innovative retailers are using AI to deliver the greatest business value.
View Webinar
Using Pre-Trained Models and TAO Toolkit 3.0 for Robotics
Learn how to train your own gesture recognition deep learning pipeline. We’ll start with a pre-trained detection model, repurpose it for hand detection, and use it together with the purpose-built gesture recognition model.
View Webinar
Getting Started with DeepStream for Video Analytics on Jetson Nano
You’ll learn how to:
- Set up your Jetson Nano and (optional) camera
- Build end-to-end DeepStream pipelines to convert raw video input into insightful annotated video output
- Configure multiple video streams simultaneously
Fundamentals of Accelerated Data Science with RAPIDS
You’ll learn how to:
- Use cuDF, Dask, and BlazingSQL to manipulate massive datasets directly on the GPU
- Utilize a wide variety of GPU-accelerated machine learning algorithms including XGBoost, cuGRAPH, and several cuML algorithms to perform data analysis at massive scale
- Perform multiple analysis tasks on several massive datasets in an effort to stave off a simulated epidemic outbreak affecting the entire UK population
Building Intelligent Recommender Systems
You’ll learn how to:
- Build a content-based recommender system using the open-source cuDF library and Apache Arrow
- Optimize performance for both training and inference using large, sparse datasets
- Deploy a recommender model as a high-performance web service
AI Workflows for Intelligent Video Analytics with Deep Stream
You’ll learn how to:
- Deploy DeepStream pipeline for parallel, multi-stream video processing and deliver applications with maximum throughput at scale
- Configure the processing pipeline and create intuitive, graph-based applications.
- Leverage multiple deep network models to process video streams and achieve more intelligent insights
Interactively Visualizing a DriveTime Radius from Any Point in the US
Retailers who understand these factors have an advantage over their competitors and can thrive. In this blog post, we’ll explore how RAPIDS’ cuDF, cuGraph, cuSpatial, and Plotly Dash with NVIDIA GPUs can be used to solve these complex geospatial analytics problems interactively.
Best Practices of Using AI to Develop an Accurate Forecasting Solution
Learn about the best practices of using AI and data science to improve forecasting in retail. This blog explains the Instacart Market Basket Analysis Kaggle competition, how to explore the data visually, train the model and run a forecasting predictio.
Beginner’s Guide to GPU- Accelerated Event Stream Processing in Python
Learn about the various aspects of RAPIDS that allow its users solve ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) problems, build ML (Machine Learning) and DL (Deep Learning) models, explore expansive graphs, process geospatial, signal, and system log data, or use SQL language via BlazingSQL to process data.
Programs For You
Developer Resources
The NVIDIA Developer Program provides the advanced tools and training needed to successfully build applications on all NVIDIA technology platforms. This includes access to hundreds of SDKs, a network of like-minded developers through our community forums, and more.
Technical Training
NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) offers hands-on training in AI, accelerated computing, and accelerated data science to solve real-world problems. Powered by GPUs in the cloud, training is available as self-paced, online courses or live, instructor-led workshops.
Accelerate Your Startup
NVIDIA Inception—an acceleration platform for AI, data science, and HPC startups—supports over 7,000 startups worldwide with go-to-market support, expertise, and technology. Startups get access to training through the DLI, preferred pricing on hardware, and invitations to exclusive networking events.
NVIDIA Retail News
