NVIDIA NGC™ hosts a catalog of GPU-optimized software for AI practitioners to develop their AI solutions. It also provides access to various AI services including NVIDIA Base Command for model training, NVIDIA Fleet Command to deploy and monitor models, and the NGC Private Registry for securely accessing and managing proprietary AI software. Also, NVIDIA AI Enterprise customers can request support through the NGC portal.

The NVIDIA TAO Toolkit, built on TensorFlow and PyTorch, is a low-code version of the NVIDIA TAO framework that accelerates the model training process by abstracting away the AI/deep learning framework complexity. The TAO Toolkit lets you use the power of transfer learning to fine-tune NVIDIA pretrained models with your own data and optimize for inference—without AI expertise or large training datasets.

NVIDIA Triton™ Inference Server, part of the NVIDIA AI platform, is an open-source inference serving software that helps standardize model deployment and execution and delivers fast and scalable AI in production.It provides AI researchers and data scientists the freedom to choose the right framework for their projects without impacting production deployment. It also helps developers deliver high-performance inference across cloud, on-prem, edge, and embedded devices.

Deep Neural Network training has traditionally relied on IEEE single-precision format, however with mixed precision, you can train with half precision while maintaining the network accuracy achieved with single precision. This technique of using both single- and half-precision representations is referred to as mixed precision technique.

Build and deploy commercial-grade, AI-powered robots. The NVIDIA Isaac SDK™ is a toolkit that includes building blocks and tools that accelerate robot developments that require the increased perception and navigation features enabled by AI.

NVIDIA Merlin empowers data scientists, machine learning engineers, and researchers to build high-performing recommenders at scale. Merlin includes tools that democratize building deep learning recommenders by addressing common ETL, training, and inference challenges. Each stage of the Merlin pipeline is optimized to support hundreds of terabytes of data, all accessible through easy-to-use APIs. With Merlin, better predictions than traditional methods and increased click-through rates are within reach.

