Developer Resources for Robotics and Edge AI Applications

App Frameworks and SDKs
Robotics and Automation
NVIDIA Isaac™ Sim built on NVIDIA Omniverse™ provides access to NVIDIA PhysX and RTX ray-tracing technologies for photo-realistic robotic simulations for training and testing in virtual industrial environments. It includes enhanced synthetic data generation capabilities and supports ROS/ROS2 applications.Get Started with
ISAAC SIM
NVIDIA Isaac SDK™ enables you to build and deploy commercial-grade, AI-powered robots. The toolkit includes building blocks and tools that accelerate robot developments that require the increased perception, navigation, and manipulation features enabled by AI.Explore ISAAC SDK
Edge AI and IoT
NVIDIA JetPack™ SDK is a comprehensive solution for building Edge AI applications. All NVIDIA® Jetson™ hardware modules and developer kits are supported by JetPack SDK. Jetson is a complete System on Module (SOM), and comes with various power, performance, and form factors to help you build autonomous and intelligent machines according to your needs.Get Started with
JETPACK
NVIDIA Fleet Command is a hybrid-cloud platform for centralized management at scale at the edge. From one control plane, anyone with a browser and internet connection can deploy applications, update software over the air, and monitor location health.Learn About
Fleet Command
AI-Powered Computer Vision
Pre-trained models for computer vision and the TAO Toolkit TAO Toolkit enable quick development and adaptation of highly accurate AI models for robotics and autonomous machine use cases.Access Pre-Trained Models
NVIDIA DeepStream lets you build and deploy AI-powered intelligent video analytics apps and services across a broad range of automation applications.
Learn About the
DEEPSTREAM SDK
TensorRT
NVIDIA® TensorRT™ is an open-source platform for high-performance deep learning inference, which includes an inference optimizer and runtime that delivers low latency and high throughput for your healthcare applications.Learn About TensorRT
High-Performance Computing
TheNVIDIA HPC Software Development Kit NVIDIA HPC Software Development Kit (SDK) includes the proven compilers, libraries, and software tools essential to maximizing developer productivity and the performance and portability of HPC applications.Learn About The HPC SDK
NVIDIA® Triton Inference Server
Simplifies the deployment of AI models at scale in production. It is an open source inference serving software that lets teams deploy trained AI models from any framework on any GPU- or CPU-based infrastructure (cloud, data center, or edge).Learn More
Real-Time Collaboration
NVIDIA Omniverse™ powers real-time collaboration in a single, interactive, simulated environment and instant photorealistic output to ultra-high-fidelity, ray-traced, and path-traced rendering with one click.Get Started with OMNIVERSE
Conversational AI, Pose and Gaze Estimation
NVIDIA Riva is an SDK for building and deploying AI applications that fuse vision, speech, and other sensors. It offers a complete workflow to build, train, and deploy GPU-accelerated AI systems that can use visual cues, such as gestures and gaze, with speech in context.
Pre-trained models and scripts used in Riva are freely available in the NVIDIA® NGC™ catalog.
