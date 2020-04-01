Jetpack 4.5 Archive

OS NVIDIA L4T provides the bootloader, Linux kernel, necessary firmwares, NVIDIA drivers, sample filesystem, and more. JetPack 4.5 includes L4T 32.5 with these highlights: Secure boot enhanced for Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX to extend encryption support to kernel, kernel-dtb and initrd.

Disk encryption supported to protect data at rest on Jetson AGX Xavier, Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson TX2.

Support for loading kernel, device tree and initrd from the root file system on USB drive or NVME for Jetson TX2, Jetson TX1 and Jetson Nano (for 4GB modules and developer kits). Refer to release notes for more details.

UBoot version updated to v2020.04 for Jetson TX2, Jetson TX1 and Jetson Nano

New way of flashing eMMC, SDCard, USB or NVME connected to Jetson using Network File System. Jetson AGX Xavier, Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson TX2 are supported in this release.

Boot firmware for all Jetson Nano developer kits updated to relocate boot firmware to integrated QSPI-NOR. Developer kits will use microSD Card solely for OS/app storage after this change. All Jetson Nano Developer Kits will now show a warning screen if no microSD Card is inserted. It will attempt to boot from other supported media after showing this warning screen.

TensorRT TensorRT is a high performance deep learning inference runtime for image classification, segmentation, and object detection neural networks. TensorRT is built on CUDA, NVIDIA’s parallel programming model, and enables you to optimize inference for all deep learning frameworks. It includes a deep learning inference optimizer and runtime that delivers low latency and high-throughput for deep learning inference applications. JetPack 4.5 includes TensorRT 7.1.3

cuDNN CUDA Deep Neural Network library provides high-performance primitives for deep learning frameworks. It provides highly tuned implementations for standard routines such as forward and backward convolution, pooling, normalization, and activation layers. JetPack 4.5 includes cuDNN 8.0

CUDA CUDA Toolkit provides a comprehensive development environment for C and C++ developers building GPU-accelerated applications. The toolkit includes a compiler for NVIDIA GPUs, math libraries, and tools for debugging and optimizing the performance of your applications. JetPack 4.4.1 and JetPack 4.4 include CUDA 10.2 with these highlights: 50% launch latency reduction for CUDA kernels resulting in improved GPU utilization and lower CPU utilization.

Multimedia API The Jetson Multimedia API package provides low level APIs for flexible application development. Camera application API: libargus offers a low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications, with per frame camera parameter control, multiple (including synchronized) camera support, and EGL stream outputs. RAW output CSI cameras needing ISP can be used with either libargus or GStreamer plugin. In either case, the V4L2 media-controller sensor driver API is used. Sensor driver API: V4L2 API enables video decode, encode, format conversion and scaling functionality. V4L2 for encode opens up many features like bit rate control, quality presets, low latency encode, temporal tradeoff, motion vector maps, and more. JetPack 4.5 highlights: V4l2 api extended to support interacting with CSI cameras.

Computer Vision VisionWorks is a software development package for Computer Vision (CV) and image processing. OpenCV is a leading open source library for computer vision, image processing and machine learning. VPI (Vision Programing Interface)1, a software library that provides Computer Vision / Image Processing algorithms implemented on PVA2 (Programmable Vision Accelerator), GPU and CPU JetPack 4.5 includes VPI 1.0 with these highlights: First production release of VPI

New Algorithms

Pyramidal LK Optical Flow supported on CPU and GPU

YUV422 packed color support for VIC backend

Easier integration with OpenCV JetPack 4.5 includes OpenCV 4.1.1 Jetpack 4.5 includes Visionworks 1.6 1 PVA is available only on Jetson AGX Xavier series and Jetson Xavier NX

Developer Tools CUDA Toolkit provides a comprehensive development environment for C and C++ developers building high-performance GPU-accelerated applications with CUDA libraries. The toolkit includes Nsight Eclipse Edition, debugging and profiling tools including Nsight Compute, and a toolchain for cross-compiling applications. NVIDIA Nsight Systems is a low overhead system-wide profiling tool, providing the insights developers need to analyze and optimize software performance. NVIDIA Nsight Graphics is a standalone application for debugging and profiling graphics applications. JetPack 4.5 includes NVIDIA Nsight Systems 2020.5 with these highlights: Nsight System CLI to collect profiling data without using GUI



Several GUI improvements Improved selection highlighting Improved support for high DPI displays OpenGL GPU row moved next to CUDA GPU rows Improved CUDA UVM coloring Improved CUDA stream overview rendering Improved event viewer search system Improved event viewer highlight and/or zoom Option to sort thread by utilization within selection Keyboard hotkey info button

JetPack 4.5 includes NVIDIA Nsight Graphics 2020.5 with these highlights: Support for new Vulkan Extensions VK_KHR_buffer_device_address VK_KHR_separate_depth_stencil_layouts VK_KHR_timeline_semaphor VK_KHR_deferred_host_operation VK_KHR_pipeline_library VK_EXT_tooling_info

Support for new OpenGL Extensions: ARB_compute_variable_group_size NV_representative_fragment_test GL_NV_clip_space_w_scaling

Supports full frame debugging and profiling for the recently released Vulkan 1.2 specification

VK_KHR_ray_tracing support

VRS visualization in the Current Target View

Vulkan Dynamic Shader Editing

Enhanced Acceleration Structure Navigation Enhancements Refer to release notes for more details.