NVIDIA Isaac GR00T

GR00T-Teleop Collect high-quality human demonstrations via teleoperation.

GR00T-Mimic Generate a large number of synthetic motion trajectories from a small number of human demonstrations.

GR00T-Gen Teach robots to generalize and adapt to new situations using diverse, realistic simulation environments.

GR00T-Dexterity Simplify the complex grasping tasks with an end-to-end, pixels- to- action grasping system to have human-like dexterity.

GR00T-Mobility

Enhance the robot’s ability to adapt to new, unseen environments using reinforcement learning and imitation learning techniques.

GR00T-Control

Achieve responsive and precise humanoid robot control with a suite of whole- body control libraries, models, and policies.

