NVIDIA Isaac GR00T
Generalist Robot 00 Technology
NVIDIA Isaac GR00T is a research initiative and development platform for general-purpose robot foundation models and data pipelines to accelerate humanoid robotics.
If you’re a humanoid robot maker or a robot software or hardware vendor, join a growing ecosystem of innovators. Apply for the NVIDIA humanoid robot developer program today.
See GR00T in Action
How GR00T Works
Build a Synthetic Motion Generation Pipeline for Humanoid Robot Learning
Fast-track humanoid motion policy learning through synthetically generated motion data.
GR00T Workflows for Humanoid Development
Discover the latest NVIDIA Project GR00T workflows that can help create more intelligent, adaptive, and capable humanoid robots.
Open-Source Framework for Robot Learning
More efficiently build intelligent, adaptable robots with robust, perception-enabled, simulation-trained policies.
GR00T Introductory Video
Watch how GR00T helps provide the building blocks for the future of AI-powered robotics.
GR00T Workflows & Initiatives
Accelerate development of advanced capabilities for humanoid robots and bridge the simulation-to-reality gap with GR00T workflows.
GR00T-Teleop
Collect high-quality human demonstrations via teleoperation.
GR00T-Mimic
Generate a large number of synthetic motion trajectories from a small number of human demonstrations.
GR00T-Gen
Teach robots to generalize and adapt to new situations using diverse, realistic simulation environments.
GR00T-Dexterity
Simplify the complex grasping tasks with an end-to-end, pixels- to- action grasping system to have human-like dexterity.
GR00T-Mobility
Enhance the robot’s ability to adapt to new, unseen environments using reinforcement learning and imitation learning techniques.
GR00T-Control
Achieve responsive and precise humanoid robot control with a suite of whole- body control libraries, models, and policies.
GR00T-Perception
Integrate vision language models, LLMs, and retrieval-augmented memory to boost perception, cognition, and adaptability.
Get Started Developing Humanoid Robots
Advance your humanoid robot development with GR00T foundational technologies by accessing tutorials, forums, release notes, and comprehensive documentation.
Software and Services
Scale Data Capture & Generation
Generate large synthetic trajectories data sets from just a few human demonstrations using NVIDIA Isaac GR00T and then train a robot motion policy model in Isaac Lab.
Train Robot Policies
NVIDIA Isaac Sim and open-source robot learning frameworks like Isaac Lab enable scalable, adaptable policy training in physically accurate scenes, bridging the sim-to-real gap.
Robotics DevOps
The NVIDIA OSMO robot cloud computing orchestration service coordinates workflows across NVIDIA DGX™ systems for training, NVIDIA OVX™ systems for simulation, and NVIDIA AGX/IGX™ systems for hardware-in-the-loop validation.
Compute
Training & Inferencing
NVIDIA DGX Cloud is an end-to-end AI platform for training AI models, giving you scalable capacity built on the latest NVIDIA architecture and co-engineered with the world’s leading cloud service providers.
Robot Simulation
NVIDIA OVX systems deliver industry-leading graphics and compute performance to accelerate the next generation of robotics simulation workloads in the data center.
Deploy
Accelerate the development of advanced humanoid robot development and run multimodal AI models for humanoid robots. Jetson AGX Thor is based on NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and comes with an integrated functional safety, high-performance CPU, and 100Gb of Ethernet bandwidth.
Humanoid Developer Learning Library
Advancing Physical AI with NVIDIA Cosmos World Foundation Model Platform
NVIDIA Cosmos is a platform that helps developers build custom world models for physical AI systems at scale. It offers open world foundation models and tools for every stage of development, from data curation to training to customization.
Humanoid Robotics Ecosystem
NVIDIA builds foundation models, acceleration libraries and blueprints to accelerate the world’s ecosystem of humanoid developers. Explore our humanoid ecosystem.
More Resources
Accelerate Your Humanoid Development
Join the NVIDIA humanoid robot developer program.