  1. Isaac GR00T

NVIDIA Isaac GR00T

Generalist Robot 00 Technology

NVIDIA Isaac GR00T is a research initiative and development platform for general-purpose robot foundation models and data pipelines to accelerate humanoid robotics.

If you’re a humanoid robot maker or a robot software or hardware vendor, join a growing ecosystem of innovators. Apply for the NVIDIA humanoid robot developer program today.

See GR00T in Action

How GR00T Works

Build a Synthetic Motion Generation Pipeline for Humanoid Robot Learning

Fast-track humanoid motion policy learning through synthetically generated motion data.

GR00T Workflows for Humanoid Development

Discover the latest NVIDIA Project GR00T workflows that can help create more intelligent, adaptive, and capable humanoid robots.

Open-Source Framework for Robot Learning

More efficiently build intelligent, adaptable robots with robust, perception-enabled, simulation-trained policies.

GR00T Introductory Video

Watch how GR00T helps provide the building blocks for the future of AI-powered robotics.

GR00T Workflows & Initiatives

Accelerate development of advanced capabilities for humanoid robots and bridge the simulation-to-reality gap with GR00T workflows.

GR00T-Teleop

Collect high-quality human demonstrations via teleoperation.

GR00T-Mimic

Generate a large number of synthetic motion trajectories from a small number of human demonstrations.

GR00T-Gen

Teach robots to generalize and adapt to new situations using diverse, realistic simulation environments.

GR00T-Dexterity

Simplify the complex grasping tasks with an end-to-end, pixels- to- action grasping system to have human-like dexterity.

GR00T-Mobility

Enhance the robot’s ability to adapt to new, unseen environments using reinforcement learning and imitation learning techniques.

GR00T-Control

Achieve responsive and precise humanoid robot control with a suite of whole- body control libraries, models, and policies.

GR00T-Perception

Integrate vision language models, LLMs, and retrieval-augmented memory to boost perception, cognition, and adaptability.

Get Started Developing Humanoid Robots

Advance your humanoid robot development with GR00T foundational technologies by accessing tutorials, forums, release notes, and comprehensive documentation.

Software and Services

Scale Data Capture & Generation

Generate large synthetic trajectories data sets from just a few human demonstrations using NVIDIA Isaac GR00T and then train a robot motion policy model in Isaac Lab. 

Train Robot Policies

NVIDIA Isaac Sim and open-source robot learning frameworks like Isaac Lab enable scalable, adaptable policy training in physically accurate scenes, bridging the sim-to-real gap.

Robotics DevOps

The NVIDIA OSMO robot cloud computing orchestration service coordinates workflows across NVIDIA DGX™ systems for training, NVIDIA OVX™ systems for simulation, and NVIDIA AGX/IGX™ systems for hardware-in-the-loop validation.

Compute

Training & Inferencing

NVIDIA DGX Cloud is an end-to-end AI platform for training AI models, giving you scalable capacity built on the latest NVIDIA architecture and co-engineered with the world’s leading cloud service providers.

Robot Simulation

NVIDIA OVX systems deliver industry-leading graphics and compute performance to accelerate the next generation of robotics simulation workloads in the data center.

Deploy

Accelerate the development of advanced humanoid robot development and run multimodal AI models for humanoid robots. Jetson AGX Thor is based on NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and comes with an integrated functional safety, high-performance CPU, and 100Gb of Ethernet bandwidth.

Humanoid Developer Learning Library

Humanoid Robotics Ecosystem

NVIDIA builds foundation models, acceleration libraries and blueprints to accelerate the world’s ecosystem of humanoid developers. Explore our humanoid ecosystem.

Accelerate Your Humanoid Development

Join the NVIDIA humanoid robot developer program.

