Computer Vision Pipelines



A computer vision pipeline process begins with decoding the image or video input to make it suitable for analysis. Pre-processing steps follow, where the data is transformed, normalized, and enhanced to improve the accuracy of subsequent computations. Next is the inference stage, where the data is analyzed and interpreted to extract meaningful information, such as object detection or image classification results. After inference, post-processing steps are applied to refine and organize the output. And finally, the processed image or video is encoded to its appropriate format before being output from the pipeline, ready for further use or presentation.



This complete pipeline, supported by our versatile SDKs and libraries, seamlessly guides you through every step of the computer vision process.

