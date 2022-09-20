CV-CUDA
CV-CUDA™ is an open-source library that enables building high-performance, GPU-accelerated pre- and post-processing for AI computer vision applications in the cloud at reduced cost and energy.
Cloud-Scale AI Computer Vision Use Cases
Common use cases with AI imaging and CV workloads deployed at scale in the cloud include:
Key Features
CV-CUDA provides a specialized set of 45+ highly performant computer vision and image processing operators. CV-CUDA also offers:
- C, C++, and Python APIs
- Batching support, with variable shape images
- Zero-copy interfaces to deep learning frameworks like PyTorch and TensorFlow
- Triton Inference Server™ example using CV-CUDA and TensorRT™
- End-to-end GPU-accelerated object detection, segmentation, and classification examples
How CV-CUDA Differs From Other Computer Vision Libraries
Specialized Set of Kernels for Cloud-Based Use Cases
Efficient, Hand-Optimized Kernels That Save Cost and Energy
Lightweight and Flexible for Integrating Into Frameworks
Up to 49X End-to-End Throughput Improvement
CV-CUDA enables you to move your pre- and post-processing pipelines that are bottlenecked on the CPU to the GPU, helping achieve higher throughput for complex workflows. For a typical video segmentation pipeline, CV-CUDA enabled achieving an end-to-end 49X speedup using NVIDIA® L4 Tensor Core GPUs. With the latest and most efficient NVIDIA GPUs and CV-CUDA, developers of cloud-scale applications can save tens to hundreds of millions in compute costs and eliminate thousands of tons in carbon emissions.
Video Segmentation Pipeline (End-to-End)
1080p, 30fps
Global Industry Adoption
From content understanding to visual search and generative AI, customers are adopting CV-CUDA for their AI computer vision use cases.
