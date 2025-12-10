Enhancing Communication Observability of AI Workloads with NCCL Inspector

When using the NVIDIA Collective Communication Library (NCCL) to run a deep learning training or inference workload that uses collective operations (such as AllReduce, AllGather, and ReduceScatter), it can be challenging to determine how NCCL is performing during the actual workload run.

This post introduces the NCCL Inspector Profiler Plugin, which addresses this problem. It offers a way for comprehensive, low-overhead always-on performance observability for distributed deep learning training and inference workloads.

What is NCCL Inspector?

NCCL Inspector is a profiling and analysis tool that provides detailed, per-communicator, per-collective performance and metadata logging. This tool features two main steps: data collection and data analysis.

NCCL Inspector can help answer questions on a variety of topics, including:

Intra-job collective performance comparison: How are AllReduce, AllGather, ReduceScatter, and other collectives performing in the Data Parallel domain compared to the Tensor Parallel domain?

How are AllReduce, AllGather, ReduceScatter, and other collectives performing in the Data Parallel domain compared to the Tensor Parallel domain? Inter-job collective performance comparison: Did the congestion in the network yesterday cause collectives to perform poorly? Was it the reason for the decrease in compute performance?

Did the congestion in the network yesterday cause collectives to perform poorly? Was it the reason for the decrease in compute performance? Compute-network performance correlation: If there is an overall dip in compute performance (TFLOPs), was the network performance dip the cause?

The NCCL Inspector logs the collective bandwidth and duration of every rank in the communicator to disk at regular intervals. After the job has completed, this performance data is analyzed and correlated over the lifetime of the job. The performance of the NCCL collectives are then characterized during the lifetime of the multi-GPU job.

As a critical component for multi-GPU and multi-node communication, every framework using NCCL can benefit from the detailed observability provided by NCCL Inspector.

NCCL Inspector leverages the plugin interface introduced in NCCL 2.23 to enable always-on observability for production workloads, while minimizing performance overheads.

During the data collection step, the NCCL Inspector library instructs NCCL about the specific collective events it should emit. Users can load the library (for example, DL frameworks) through the NCCL_PROFILER_PLUGIN environment variable. Then, NCCL Inspector listens to the subscribed events emitted by NCCL and generates structured JSON output for each of them, enabling deep insights into performance characteristics of NCCL collectives.

Post-job completion analysis and visualization are generated and executed through example Python scripts provided in the NCCL repo. This JSON output is later fed into analysis scripts and various observability platforms to give insight into the performance of NCCL during a production workload run.

Key features of NCCL Inspector

Some of the key standout features of NCCL Inspector that make it useful include:

Per-communicator tracking : NCCL Inspector maintains separate tracking for each NCCL communicator. This is particularly valuable in complex distributed applications like AI workloads where multiple communicators may be used for different purposes like parallelism domains.

: NCCL Inspector maintains separate tracking for each NCCL communicator. This is particularly valuable in complex distributed applications like AI workloads where multiple communicators may be used for different purposes like parallelism domains. Always-on low overhead : NCCL Inspector low-overhead performance tracking means it can be enabled in production workloads, providing “always-on” continuous observability of NCCL performance without significant performance degradation.

: NCCL Inspector low-overhead performance tracking means it can be enabled in production workloads, providing “always-on” continuous observability of NCCL performance without significant performance degradation. Performance metrics : NCCL Inspector calculates and reports key performance metrics including: Algorithmic bandwidth Bus bandwidth Execution time in microseconds Message sizes and collective types

: NCCL Inspector calculates and reports key performance metrics including: Network technology agnostic: NCCL Inspector leverages the plugin interface to integrate with NCCL. It is agnostic to various network technologies supported by NCCL (RoCE, IB, EFA, and so on).

Data collection phase

For the data collection phase, NCCL Inspector is initialized through several environment variables.

Required variables:

NCCL_PROFILER_PLUGIN : Path to the plugin library binary.

: Path to the plugin library binary. NCCL_INSPECTOR_ENABLE=1

NCCL_INSPECTOR_DUMP_THREAD_INTERVAL_MICROSECONDS : Sets the interval for output writing

Optional variables:

NCCL_INSPECTOR_DUMP_DIR : Output directory for logs

: Output directory for logs NCCL_INSPECTOR_DUMP_VERBOSE(Optional) : Enables verbose output with event trace information

Example use (SLURM)

To enable NCCL Inspector and start the data collection phase, insert the following setting of environment variables to the SBATCH script in SLURM:

export NCCL_PROFILER_PLUGIN=/path/to/nccl/ext-profiler/inspector/libnccl-profiler-inspector.so export NCCL_INSPECTOR_ENABLE=1 export NCCL_INSPECTOR_DUMP_THREAD_INTERVAL_MICROSECONDS=500 export NCCL_INSPECTOR_DUMP_DIR=/path/to/logs/${SLURM_JOB_ID}/ srun your_nccl_application

Example output format

{ "header": { "id": "0x7f8c496ae9f661", // communicator id "rank": 2, "n_ranks": 8, "nnodes": 1 }, "metadata": { "inspector_output_format_version": "v4.0", "git_rev": "", "rec_mechanism": "profiler_plugin", "dump_timestamp_us": 1748030377748202, "hostname": "hostname", "pid": 1639453 }, "coll_perf": { "coll": "AllReduce", "coll_sn": 1407, "coll_msg_size_bytes": 17179869184, "coll_exec_time_us": 61974, "coll_algobw_gbs": 277.210914, "coll_busbw_gbs": 485.119099 } }

Verbose output

When verbose mode is enabled with NCCL_INSPECTOR_DUMP_VERBOSE=1 , the output per kernel (SM) performance is as follows:

{ "header": { "id": "0xe62dedaa97644a", //communicator info "rank": 4, // communicator id "n_ranks": 8, "nnodes": 1 }, "metadata": { "inspector_output_format_version": "v4.0", "git_rev": "9019a1912-dirty", "rec_mechanism": "nccl_profiler_interface", "dump_timestamp_us": 1752867229276385, "hostname": "hostname", "pid": 438776 }, "coll_perf": { "coll": "ReduceScatter", "coll_sn": 1231, "coll_msg_size_bytes": 2147483648, "coll_exec_time_us": 41057, "coll_timing_source": "kernel_gpu", "coll_algobw_gbs": 418.439467, "coll_busbw_gbs": 366.134533, "event_trace_sn": { "coll_start_sn": 1, "coll_stop_sn": 2, "kernel_events": [ { "channel_id": 0, "kernel_start_sn": 3, "kernel_stop_sn": 48, "kernel_record_sn": 47 } ] }, "event_trace_ts": { "coll_start_ts": 1752867229235059, "coll_stop_ts": 1752867229235064, "kernel_events": [ { "channel_id": 0, "kernel_start_ts": 1752867229235181, "kernel_stop_ts": 1752867229275811, "kernel_record_ts": 1752867229275811 } ] } } }

Data analysis phase

NCCL Inspector includes an example comprehensive performance analysis and visualization tool that processes log files and generates detailed performance reports. The Performance Summary Exporter tool provides rich visualizations and statistical analysis of collective communication performance.

Performance Summary Exporter

This stand-alone Performance Summary Exporter is a Python-based analysis tool located in ext-profiler/inspector/exporter/example/ . This tool performs the following tasks:

Processes NCCL Inspector logs in multiple formats ( .log , .log.gz , .jsonl , .jsonl.gz )

, , , ) Exports data to Parquet format for efficient processing

Generates statistical summaries for collective operations

Creates visualizations including scatter plots, histograms, and box plots

Classifies communication patterns single-rank nvlink-only hca-only mixed



Dashboard integration

The NVIDIA team has integrated this data from NCCL Inspector to dashboards, which can give per SLURM job overview of NCCL performance.

Figure 1. Per-job collective performance integration with elastic dashboard

Figure 2. Per-collective type performance, for example performance of NVLink only collectives used for tensor parallelism

Use cases and applications

You can leverage NCCL Inspector for a range of applications and use cases, including performance analysis, research and development, and production monitoring.

Performance analysis

The Inspector enables detailed analysis of collective communication performance, helping identify bottlenecks and optimization opportunities in distributed training workloads.

Research and development

Researchers can use the detailed event traces and performance metrics to develop new communication patterns and algorithms.

Production monitoring

The always-on nature of the Inspector makes it suitable for continuous monitoring of production workloads, providing insights into communication performance over time.

Get started with NCCL Inspector

NCCL Inspector provides a powerful tool for understanding and optimizing collective communication performance in distributed training workloads. Its low-overhead design makes it suitable for production use, while its detailed event tracing and performance metrics enable deep analysis of communication patterns.

To get started and learn more about NCCL and related tools, visit the NVIDIA/nccl NCCL GitHub repo and explore the NVIDIA Magnum IO documentation.