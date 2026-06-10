Designing Production-Ready Battery Energy Storage Systems for AI Factories

AI factories are changing what data-center infrastructure must do.

Unlike traditional data centers, AI factories are built to manufacture intelligence at scale. They run power-dense training and inference workloads, increasingly support agentic and reasoning models, and must deliver predictable performance even as compute demand shifts rapidly. In this environment, electrical infrastructure is no longer just a background utility. It is part of the production system.

That is one reason battery energy storage systems, or BESS, are quickly becoming essential infrastructure for AI factories. In NVIDIA DSX, the platform for AI factories, BESS is part of the broader AI factory power architecture rather than a standalone add-on. As accelerated computing campuses scale, operators are discovering that power is no longer just a capacity problem. It is a control, quality, and interconnection problem.

Properly designed BESS can help AI factories connect faster, operate more reliably, reduce stress on the grid and onsite generation, and manage the fast-changing load profiles created by large-scale AI workloads. This post looks at why BESS is becoming critical to AI factory power architecture and what it takes to design and validate these systems for production deployment.

Figure 1. A BESS-enabled AI factory pairs battery storage, power conversion, controls, and grid infrastructure to smooth dynamic AI loads and support flexible interconnection

BESS is an integrated system that combines battery cells with power conversion systems (PCS) inverters, advanced telemetry, and dynamic control schemes. The batteries store energy, but the inverters and controls make the system grid-interactive, shaping how power is absorbed, injected, and regulated in real time. BESS is a smart, controllable power asset, not a passive energy reservoir.

A well-designed BESS can buffer fast load swings, improve power quality, support low-voltage ride-through, coordinate with onsite generation, enable smoother source transfers, and present a more stable grid-friendly load profile to utilities. It also integrates seamlessly with a diverse mix of generation and renewable resources, including natural gas engines, fuel cells, and photovoltaic (PV) solar, which AI factories increasingly rely on for baseload and carbon objectives, acting as a common buffer across these sources.

That last capability is becoming increasingly important. As AI factories scale toward hundreds of megawatts and beyond, power availability is emerging as one of the biggest gating factors to deployment. The primary driver of long interconnection timelines is the aggregate demand surge from new AI factories outpacing available grid capacity, with transmission headroom, generation queues, and substation lead times all constrained.

This is precisely why BESS has become so valuable at the interconnection stage. When properly modeled, commissioned, and coordinated with utility and system-operator requirements, BESS can help turn a data center into a more flexible, controllable load, and unlock constrained grid capacity, which is why many utilities and independent system operators (ISOs) have introduced accelerated interconnection pathways for sites that can offer load flexibility. In parallel, BESS helps sites meet evolving technical interconnection requirements such as load smoothing, ride-through, and power quality compliance.

This reframes the BESS conversation. The question is no longer just whether a battery system should be included in an AI factory design. The question is how to design and validate BESS so it performs reliably as part of an industrial-scale AI power architecture.

Why BESS matters in AI factories

Traditional data centers typically operate with more gradual and diverse workload behavior. AI factories are different. From a grid-planning perspective, they behave as large computational loads: power-dense, fast-changing, and increasingly connected with onsite generation, UPS systems, and BESS. Their infrastructure is optimized for accelerated computing, where clusters can create rapid changes in power demand and where overall facility scale continues to climb.

These changes affect the entire electrical chain: utility interconnections, onsite generation, switchgear, transformers, power conversion equipment, and campus controls. Managing fast ramps and large concentrated loads at this scale demands the right control and buffering systems.

BESS is designed precisely for this and helps address those challenges in several ways.

First, it complements AI load-smoothing efforts. The industry, and NVIDIA in particular, is actively containing power fluctuations at the source through GPU-level and rack-level techniques, and AI loads are progressively becoming better behaved. BESS complements these efforts by acting as a facility-scale buffer or backup, absorbing or injecting power when residual transients reach the upstream system, helping protect generators and grid interfaces and improve overall site stability.

Second, it supports disturbance ride-through. Meeting that responsibility requires infrastructure that can ride through disturbances reliably and contribute to recovery rather than compound it.

While keeping critical loads powered through backup systems during faults has long been standard, today’s grid-side ride-through requirements are far more stringent. BESS helps bridge this gap: It allows loads to remain stable on their backup sources while the site meets grid-side ride-through expectations. A properly sized and commissioned BESS can support both, bridging the gap between backup power continuity and grid-side ride-through compliance.

Third, it improves operational flexibility. AI factories may operate in grid-connected, coordinated onsite-generation, or islanded configurations depending on site design and local conditions. BESS bridges those modes, supports black start, and contributes to voltage and frequency regulation when the site cannot depend entirely on the grid.

Finally, it accelerates power readiness. AI factories without BESS may face longer delays in getting power because they are harder to integrate cleanly into the electrical system. BESS significantly improves how a site behaves from the perspective of utilities and power system planners, helping turn constrained interconnection timelines into a solvable engineering problem.

Figure 2. BESS design for AI factories is a coordinated control problem, linking batteries, generators, the grid, and compute loads through real-time power management

Designing BESS for AI factories goes beyond battery capacity

The design challenge for BESS is more complex than sizing a battery by megawatt-hours.

In AI factories, BESS should be treated as a grid-interactive control system where sizing and controls go hand in glove. Battery cells, power conversion system, controls, telemetry, modeling, fault response, and state-of-charge strategy all need to be engineered together.

The site model also needs to represent the computational load itself, not just the BESS. That includes IT and non-IT load behavior, ramp rates, expected minimum and maximum demand, power factor, UPS operating modes, protection settings, reconnect logic, onsite generation behavior, and BESS controls. Without that level of modeling detail, planners cannot reliably assess whether the site will support or stress the grid during normal operation, disturbances, or recovery.

That means a successful design starts with the right performance objectives.

One objective is source stabilization. As rack-level smoothing continues to evolve, BESS should catch residual load fluctuations that reach the upstream system, protecting generators from sharp swings and helping maintain grid stability.

Another is grid-adaptive operation. The BESS must support the system across multiple configurations: grid-connected, generator-coordinated, and islanded; and handle transitions between them with stable control behavior.

Current limiting behavior is another critical design factor. While current limiting is inherent to most inverters due to codes and standards, the specific limits and behavior under those limits must be defined as part of the design exercise. Operators need predictable active and reactive power behavior, transparent priority rules, and stable recovery once the event passes.

To achieve all of the above, fast telemetry, real-time analytics, and a control architecture capable of acting on that data must be at the heart of the design. Telemetry is the starting point of any dynamic response.Core signals such as voltage, current, active power, reactive power, frequency, state-of-charge, alarms, and limit states need to be available in real time and aligned closely enough for both operations and post-event diagnostics.

Finally, the system must manage energy headroom while performing all functions. An AI factory may ask BESS to handle transient stabilization, maintain reserves for ride-through, and participate in demand response or generator coordination. Those missions can compete with each other. The design therefore needs explicit priorities and a clear strategy to prevent uncontrolled state-of-charge drift.

Validation is where design becomes credible

Every engineering claim needs validation, and AI factories are no exception. In fact, the scale of investment and the performance metrics these facilities must deliver make the case even stronger.

What is unique here is that AI factories represent a genuinely new class of infrastructure, one that existing standards weren’t designed to address. NVIDIA is helping define what rigorous validation looks like for this application, starting with BESS as an integrated system.

Interconnection standards exist, but don’t yet cover behaviors AI factories need: load smoothing, transition-adaptive operation between grid-connected and islanded modes, and coordinated response with onsite generation. Operational precedent is also limited; few deployments have run long enough to establish performance benchmarks for these duties.

NVIDIA is addressing this gap through its BESS Self-Qualification Guidelines, giving vendors a structured way to demonstrate product capabilities against AI-factory-specific requirements, and giving data center developers a basis for adopting them with confidence. Within DSX, that qualification approach supports a power architecture in which BESS is integrated as a system-level component rather than treated as a standalone battery asset.

This framework also aligns well with emerging regulatory and reliability requirements that increasingly ask for visibility and predictability into AI factory behavior on the bulk power system. By focusing on dynamic stability, energy buffering, and the telemetry and controls architecture that make site behavior observable and predictable to grid operators, Self-Qualification anticipates these expectations

Figure 3. BESS self-qualification connects grid, design, and AI load requirements to simulation, hardware-in-the-loop testing, and product qualification

The guidelines provide a practical framework for validating whether a BESS can support AI load buffering, demand response, and ride-through functions in grid-connected and islanded configurations. The point of the process is engineering discipline, not bureaucracy. If a capability is claimed, it must be supported with evidence. That evidence should extend through commissioning.

For an AI factory, validation should include as-built model verification, functional testing of operating modes, full-load and no-load test evidence where practical, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and telemetry point checks, protection and control setting verification, and coordination with affected utilities, system operators, and nearby generation owners.

That evidence includes both hardware test data and model-based analysis. The guideline recognizes that some edge cases cannot be tested directly in every environment, so partners are expected to provide electromagnetic transient models and small-signal artifacts for site-level integration studies. Equally important, passing equipment-level qualification does not automatically guarantee full site stability. Integration still matters.

The qualification flow mirrors the real questions data center designers need answered.

Can the system provide accurate and complete telemetry?

Can it provide disturbance recording and fault-event data detailed enough for post-event analysis and root-cause review?

Can it regulate voltage and frequency in islanded operation without unstable oscillation?

What happens when the power conversion system reaches current limits under active-power-priority, reactive-power-priority, or mixed modes?

Can it buffer AI-like ramp profiles while remaining stable under weak-grid conditions?

Can it support ride-through events, source transfers, generator-following behavior, and black start?

Can it manage state-of-charge over time while balancing multiple simultaneous missions?

These are the behaviors that determine whether a BESS is truly ready for AI factory duty.

Why the qualification process matters, but shouldn’t be the whole story

Qualification isn’t sufficient on its own.

The value of qualification is that it creates a common baseline for technical transparency, reproducibility, and comparability. It gives designers and operators a way to evaluate products against consistent, AI-factory-specific criteria. That is especially important in a fast-moving market where AI factory requirements are still being defined and product capabilities continue to evolve.

Qualification establishes a foundation and supports the design process.

The real goal is to build a power architecture that behaves well under actual operating conditions. That includes utility interaction, onsite generation coordination, campus control integration, protection philosophy, manufacturability, serviceability, and reliability at scale. The NVIDIA qualification framework acknowledges this by extending beyond performance tests into business readiness, supply chain credibility, quality systems, and reliability evidence.

That broader lens matters because AI factories are industrial deployments. A system that meets equipment-level qualification but cannot be manufactured at the required scale, maintained efficiently, or supported with robust quality processes, isn’t ready for production infrastructure.

Building the next generation of AI factories

NVIDIA has described AI factories as a new class of infrastructure designed to produce intelligence at scale. That shift raises the bar for every supporting system, including power.

In this environment, BESS is becoming an enabling technology for AI infrastructure, helping unlock constrained grid capacity, integrate diverse generation sources, support ride-through requirements, and maintain stability as electrical demands become more dynamic. The result is AI factories that connect faster and behave more predictably across their operating envelope.

The teams that succeed will be those that integrate BESS early into the site’s electrical design, define clear performance objectives, validate those objectives with real evidence, and keep models, settings, and studies current as the facility grows, changes operating modes, or is repurposed for new AI workloads. That is also the role BESS plays in DSX: as an integrated part of the AI factory power stack that helps make large-scale AI infrastructure more predictable, controllable, and deployable.

AI compute is advancing quickly. The power systems behind it need to advance just as fast, and BESS is central to that evolution.

Getting started

Read these BESS Self Qualification guidelines. Join the NVIDIA Partner Network and work with your NVIDIA Partner Network manager to integrate your solution into the DSX Blueprint for AI Factories