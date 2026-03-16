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Design, Simulate, and Scale AI Factory Infrastructure with NVIDIA DSX Air

Image of NVIDIA DSX Air being used on a laptop.
Mar 16, 2026
By Ranga Maddipudi, Avi Alkobi and Taylor Allison
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Building AI factories is complex and requires efficient integration across compute, networking, security, and storage systems. To achieve rapid Time to AI and strong ROI, the new NVIDIA DSX Air is enabling organizations to simulate their entire AI factory infrastructure in the cloud—covering compute, networking, storage, and security.

Being able to design, test, and optimize systems before deploying hardware enables every layer of the AI factory to function as a unified, optimized system, preventing major delays or performance issues related to integration or misconfiguration challenges. DSX Air also enables continuous testing and validation of provisioning, automation, and security policies to streamline ongoing operations.

This post shows how users can benefit from NVIDIA DSX Air through accelerated deployment timelines and simplified, full-stack cluster management.

How DSX Air enables AI factory simulation

To make AI factory simulation useful and practical for end users, DSX Air adds the following enhancements.

Guaranteed capacity
Subscription options provide guaranteed capacity without resource limits, enabling large-scale, long-lived simulations from pre-provisioning to decommission. 

Unified account setup
Integrated with NVIDIA GPU Cloud, organizations and teams can manage access and resources through an NVIDIA Cloud Account (NCA). Users can join by signing up through the NGC portal, receiving an entitlement from NVIDIA, or being invited by an account owner. Individual organizations serve single users with access, while enterprises—activated through subscriptions such as DSX Air—support multiple users, team structures, and role-based access controls for efficient collaboration and resource sharing.

Simulation checkpoints
With checkpoints, users can save snapshots of their simulation state to pause and resume work without losing configuration changes or data. DSX Air automatically creates a checkpoint when a simulation stops, and users can view, manage, or relaunch from any saved checkpoint. Important checkpoints can be marked as favorites to prevent automatic deletion when storage limits are reached, ensuring critical simulation states are preserved. This capability streamlines iterative testing, configuration management, and operational continuity within AI infrastructure simulations.

An image of a computer screen showing a DSX Air dashboard with a list of simulation checkpoints.
Figure 1. DSX Air checkpoints for snapshots and iterative checkpoints

Simulation history
The history feature provides a detailed event log that tracks events through a simulation’s lifecycle. It records key information, such as timestamps, event types, actors, and descriptions—covering actions like simulation creation, state changes, checkpoint operations, user activities, and errors. Users can filter entries by keyword to quickly pinpoint specific events, making it easier to understand system behavior and troubleshoot issues efficiently.

An image of a computer screen showing a DSX Air dashboard with a list of events about an NVIDIA Air simulation.
Figure 2. Simulation history tracks key events during the lifecycle of a simulation

Ecosystem enhancements
Ecosystem partners can bring their software images into the Air platform for deep integration and interoperability with server, storage, and router OEMs, as well as ISVs focused on orchestration, security, and operations. With this, organizations can build and validate joint solutions that combine NVIDIA infrastructure with partner offerings, ensuring seamless day-one interoperability across GPUs, NVIDIA NVLink, Ethernet switches, SuperNICs, DPUs, and complementary ISV tools.

DSX Air use cases for the full lifecycle of the AI factory

By simulating complete compute fabrics built with NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet and NVLink technologies, organizations can accelerate the design, validation, and deployment of AI infrastructure. This reduces integration risks and compresses deployment cycles. Teams can automate provisioning, test software-defined configurations, and evaluate change impact without physical hardware dependencies. These pre-production validations enhance AIOps efficiency and ensure system integrity throughout the deployment lifecycle.

For next-generation infrastructure, DSX Air supports simulation of NVIDIA Spectrum-6 Ethernet switches and NVLink switches for deploying AI factories built with the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform.

An image of a computer screen featuring a switch simulated in NVIDIA DSX Air.
Figure 3. An NVIDIA Spectrum-6 SN6600 Ethernet switch is simulated in the DSX Air topology canvas

CI/CD integration and DevOps enablement

Through its Python SDK and REST APIs, DSX Air supports integration with modern DevOps toolchains. This enables simulations to be instantiated programmatically within CI/CD pipelines for continuous verification of software and configuration updates. Integration with Git and artifact repositories also enables automated deployment testing, ensuring resilient software delivery, optimized resource utilization, and uninterrupted AI factory operations.

Get started

DSX Air provides a secure, on-demand environment for technical training and upskilling. The platform includes guided demos for skill-building with NVIDIA offerings like Cumulus Linux, NVIDIA Run:ai, Base, and Command Manager.

Teams can also replicate production environments through shared simulations, for experiential learning in a safe, isolated workspace. This approach reduces dependency on dedicated hardware labs while fostering operational proficiency and innovation.

A screen shows a set of cards corresponding to demos featured in the NVIDIA DSX Air Demo Marketplace.
Figure 4. The DSX Air demo marketplace showcases guided demos for skill building with NVIDIA offerings

Sign up for a free trial of NVIDIA DSX Air using the DSX Air User Guide. Read how the NVIDIA partner ecosystem is working together to build solutions spanning the full data center infrastructure stack.

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Tags

Data Center / Cloud | Networking / Communications | Simulation / Modeling / Design | General | Air | Spectrum-X Ethernet | Beginner Technical | Deep dive | AI Factory | featured | GTC 2026

About the Authors

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About Ranga Maddipudi
Ranga Maddipudi is a director of product management in the networking group at NVIDIA in Santa Clara, where he leads product management for the NVIDIA Air Datacenter Simulation platform and SONiC. He brings over 20 years of industry experience, including prior roles at Cisco and VMware, with deep expertise in simulation, automation, telemetry, and observability.
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About Avi Alkobi
Avi Alkobi is Head of Product Management in the Networking Business Unit at NVIDIA. For the past 13 years he has worked at NVIDIA in various roles focusing on the Ethernet switch product line; as a software developer, a team leader of the infrastructure team, and then as a senior application engineer supporting the field on post-sales, pre-sales, and complex proof of concepts. More recently, he has worked as a Senior Director, responsible for the networking business across EMEA. He holds a B.S. degree in Computer Science and M.B.A from the Bar-Ilan University in Israel.
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About Taylor Allison
Taylor Allison is a senior technical product marketing manager responsible for networking for AI at NVIDIA, including Spectrum-X Ethernet and Quantum InfiniBand. Taylor has extensive experience in product marketing, product management, and software engineering, with a focus on AI and HPC solutions. Taylor has an M.S. in Mathematics from the University of North Carolina.

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