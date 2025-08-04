CUDA Pro Tip: Increase Performance with Vectorized Memory Access

Many CUDA kernels are bandwidth bound, and the increasing ratio of flops to bandwidth in new hardware results in more bandwidth bound kernels. This makes it very important to take steps to mitigate bandwidth bottlenecks in your code. In this post, I will show you how to use vector loads and stores in CUDA C++ to help increase bandwidth utilization while decreasing the number of executed instructions.

Let’s begin by looking at the following simple memory copy kernel.

__global__ void device_copy_scalar_kernel(int* d_in, int* d_out, int N) { int idx = blockIdx.x * blockDim.x + threadIdx.x; for (int i = idx; i < N; i += blockDim.x * gridDim.x) { d_out[i] = d_in[i]; } } void device_copy_scalar(int* d_in, int* d_out, int N) { int threads = 256; int blocks = min((N + threads-1) / threads, MAX_BLOCKS); device_copy_scalar_kernel<<<blocks, threads>>>(d_in, d_out, N); }

In this code, I am using grid-stride loops, described in an earlier CUDA Pro Tip post. Figure 1 shows the throughput of the kernel in GB/s as a function of copy size.

Figure 1. Copy bandwidth as a function of copy size.

We can inspect the assembly for this kernel using the cuobjdump tool included with the CUDA Toolkit.

%> cuobjdump -sass executable

The SASS for the body of the scalar copy kernel includes the following instructions:

... LDG.E R3, desc[UR6][R2.64] ; ... STG.E desc[UR6][R4.64], R3 ; ...

The LDG.E and STG.E instructions load and store 32 bits from global memory, respectively.

We can improve performance of this operation by using the vectorized load and store instructions LDG.E.{64,128} and STG.E.{64,128}. These operations also load and store data but do so in 64- or 128-bit widths. Using vectorized loads reduces the total number of instructions, reduces latency, and improves bandwidth utilization.The easiest way to use vectorized loads is to use the vector data types defined in the CUDA C++ standard headers, such as int2, int4, or float2, float4. These types represent multiple values packed together into a single data unit. You can easily use these types via type casting in C++. For example, in C++ you can recast the int pointer d_in to an int2 pointer using reinterpret_cast<int2*>(d_in) , this pointer treats a pair of ‘int’ values as a single unit. In C99 you can do the same thing using the casting operator: (int2*(d_in)).

Dereferencing those pointers will cause the compiler to generate the vectorized instructions.

int2* int2Ptr = reinterpret_cast<int2*>(d_in); int2 data = int2Ptr[0]; // Loads the first two int values as one int2

However, there is one important caveat: These instructions require aligned data. Device-allocated memory is automatically aligned to a multiple of the size of the data type, but if you offset the pointer, the offset must also be aligned. For example, reinterpret_cast<int2*>(d_in+1) is invalid because d_in+1 is not aligned to a multiple of sizeof(int2).

You can safely offset arrays if you use an “aligned” offset, as in reinterpret_cast<int2*>(d_in+2) .

You can also generate vectorized loads using structures as long as the structure is a power of two bytes in size.

struct Foo {int a, int b, double c}; // 16 bytes in size Foo *x, *y; … x[i]=y[i];

Non-power-of-two sizes can lead to inefficient memory alignment, potentially causing padding to be added automatically by the compiler to align the data properly on a typical architecture.

Now that we have seen how to generate vectorized instructions, let’s modify the memory copy kernel to use vector loads.

__global__ void device_copy_vector2_kernel(int* d_in, int* d_out, int N) { int idx = blockIdx.x * blockDim.x + threadIdx.x; for (int i = idx; i < N/2; i += blockDim.x * gridDim.x) { reinterpret_cast<int2*>(d_out)[i] = reinterpret_cast<int2*>(d_in)[i]; } // in only one thread, process final element (if there is one) if (idx==N/2 && N%2==1) d_out[N-1] = d_in[N-1]; } void device_copy_vector2(int* d_in, int* d_out, int n) { threads = 256; blocks = min((N/2 + threads-1) / threads, MAX_BLOCKS); device_copy_vector2_kernel<<<blocks, threads>>>(d_in, d_out, N); }

This kernel has only a few changes. First, the loop now executes only N/2 times because each iteration processes two elements. Second, we use the casting technique described above in the copy. Third, we handle any remaining elements that may arise if N is not divisible by 2. Finally, we launch half as many threads as we did in the scalar kernel.

Inspecting the SASS we see the following changes:

... LDG.E.64 R2, desc[UR4][R2.64] ; ... STG.E.64 desc[UR4][R4.64], R2 ; ...

Notice that now the compiler generates LDG.E.64 and STG.E.64. All the other instructions are the same. However, it is important to note that there will be half as many instructions executed because the loop only executes N/2 times. This 2x improvement in instruction count is very important in instruction-bound or latency-bound kernels.

We can also write a vector4 version of the copy kernel.

__global__ void device_copy_vector4_kernel(int* d_in, int* d_out, int N) { int idx = blockIdx.x * blockDim.x + threadIdx.x; for(int i = idx; i < N/4; i += blockDim.x * gridDim.x) { reinterpret_cast<int4*>(d_out)[i] = reinterpret_cast<int4*>(d_in)[i]; } // in only one thread, process final elements (if there are any) int remainder = N%4; if (idx==N/4 && remainder!=0) { while(remainder) { int idx = N - remainder--; d_out[idx] = d_in[idx]; } } } void device_copy_vector4(int* d_in, int* d_out, int N) { int threads = 256; int blocks = min((N/4 + threads-1) / threads, MAX_BLOCKS); device_copy_vector4_kernel<<<blocks, threads>>>(d_in, d_out, N); }

The corresponding SASS changes include the following:

... LDG.E.128 R4, desc[UR4][R4.64] ; ... STG.E.128 desc[UR4][R8.64], R4 ; ...

Here we can see the generated LDG.E.128 and STG.E.128. This version of the code has reduced the instruction count by a factor of four. You can see the overall performance for all three kernels in Figure 2.

Figure 2. Copy bandwidth as a function of copy size for vectorized kernels.

In almost all cases, vectorized loads are preferable to scalar loads. Note, however, that using vectorized loads increases register pressure and reduces overall parallelism. So if you have a kernel that is already register limited or has very low parallelism, you may want to stick to scalar loads. Also, as discussed earlier, if your pointer is not aligned or your data type size in bytes is not a power of two, you cannot use vectorized loads.

Vectorized loads are a fundamental CUDA optimization that you should use when possible, because they increase bandwidth, reduce instruction count, and reduce latency. In this post, I’ve shown how you can easily incorporate vectorized loads into existing kernels with relatively few changes.

A version of this blog ran Dec. 4, 2013. It has been updated to reflect behavior on current GPUs.