How Generative AI Works



Generative AI models learn by recognizing patterns and structures within massive datasets of text, code, images, audio, video, and other data. These models use neural networks, often transformer networks, to process the information. Developers can then leverage the models to generate new content, enhance existing content, or create entirely new AI-powered applications. Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) takes this further by integrating external knowledge sources, enabling AI to retrieve and synthesize up-to-date and contextually relevant information. This approach improves accuracy and can be used for tasks like creating realistic images from text descriptions, generating musical compositions, or building intelligent AI chatbots that can engage in human-like conversations.