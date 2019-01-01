Nsight Visual Studio Edition Supported GPUs (Full List) as of NsightVSE 2019.4

Legacy and Next-Gen CUDA Debuggers

CUDA Debugger support for Pascal and Volta family GPUs is undergoing a transition that requires a new Nsight Visual Studio Edition compute debugger we are calling Next-Gen.

The 'Legacy' compute debugger, provided in Nsight Visual Studio Edition 6.0 and earlier, will not support Pascal (or later) GPUs running with TCC mode drivers or Volta (or later) GPUs in either TCC or WDDM mode.

The 'Next-Gen' compute debugger will support Pascal, Volta, and Turing GPUs.

Starting with Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.5, both the Legacy and Next-Gen compute debuggers are available on the Visual Studio NSIGHT menu.

In Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.5 and 5.6,

Pascal and Volta hardware may be debugged in the TCC driver mode using the Next-Gen CUDA debugger

Pascal GPUs may be debugged in the WDDM driver mode using the Legacy CUDA debugger

Maxwell and earlier GPUs may be debugged using the Legacy CUDA debugger

In Nsight Visual Studio Edition 6.0 and later, the Next-Gen CUDA debugger supports

Turing family GPU debugging in the TCC driver mode

family GPU debugging in the Pascal, Volta, and Turing family GPU debugging in the WDDM driver mode with 410.29 or later drivers and win10 RS4 or later using the Next-Gen CUDA debugger

Please refer to the table below for supported compute debugger, driver, GPU, and OS configurations.

Supported GPU, driver, and OS configurations for the Legacy and Next-Gen CUDA debuggers Operating System Win 7 Win 10 Driver Mode WDDM TCC WDDM pre-RS4 WDDM RS4 TCC Driver Version all pre-r375 r375 pre-r400 r400 pre-r375 r375 Kepler Legacy Next-Gen UNSUPPORTED UNSUPPORTED Maxwell Legacy Next-Gen UNSUPPORTED UNSUPPORTED Pascal Legacy Next-Gen UNSUPPORTED UNSUPPORTED Volta

Turing Legacy Next-Gen N/A N/A