Install Nsight Visual Studio Edition

Software Requirements for Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Installation

Host Machine Target Machine Operating System[1] Windows 11

Windows 10

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022

64-bit

Windows 11

Windows 10

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022

64-bit

Local debugging[2][3][4]

(host and target on same machine) Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Community Edition or better[5]

-or-

Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Community Edition or better[5]

-or-

Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Community Edition or better[5]



Same machine as host Remote debugging[2][3][4]

(host and target on different machines) Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Community Edition or better[5]

-or-

Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Community Edition or better[5]

-or-

Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Community Edition or better[5]



.NET framework 4.0 [1] As of Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2020.1 released in May 2020, window 7 & 8 are no longer supported

[2] As of Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.6 released in April 2018, VS2010 is no longer supported

[3] As of Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2019.3 released in August 2019, VS2012 and VS2013 are no longer supported.

These were deprecated in Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 6.0 (released in September 2018) and Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2019.1 (released in February 2019), respectively.

[4] As of Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2020.3 released in December 2020, VS2015 support has been dropped.

[5] If multiple instances of VS2017, VS2019, or VS2022 are installed and Nsight is configured to install on them, Nsight will be registered with all instances.



Troubleshooting Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Installation

During the installation process, depending on the existing resources available on the system an incomplete installation of Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition may occur.

Possible scenarios include the following.

Nsight for Visual Studio 2022 will not be installed Nsight for Visual Studio 2019 will not be installed Nsight for Visual Studio 2017 will not be installed Nsight Monitor and HUD will not be installed

If these scenarios occur, the installer will display information during the installation detailing what will NOT be installed and possible reasons why.

For example: Nsight for Visual Studio 2017 and Visual Studio 2022 will not be installed

Example screenshots:



Solutions

Refer to the below list for possible troubleshooting solutions to the above-mentioned scenarios that may arise during installation. Click on the URL links to download and install the necessary software needed for Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition.

Nsight for Visual Studio 2019 will not be installed

Visual Studio 2019 Community Edition or better is not installed. Express edition is not supported due to lack of support for plugins.

Nsight for Visual Studio 2017 will not be installed

Visual Studio 2017 Community Edition or better is not installed. Express edition is not supported due to lack of support for plugins.

Nsight for Visual Studio 2022 will not be installed