Nsight Visual Studio Edition 6.0 New Features

Nsight Compute CUDA Profiler baseline comparison and launch statistics with rule noting performance suggestions for memory vs. compute. Graphics Debugger

Next-Gen CUDA Debugger with PTX+SASS source code correlation showing state at breakpoint

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 6.0 is now available with these features and improvements:

Graphics Debugging

Support for the latest Turing GPUs for the GPU Frame Debugger, Performance Dashboard, and Range Profiler

DXR Raytracing support

C++ Capture Support for DXR applications



DXR Debugging enables the next generation of real-time rendering technology



Scrub your RT scene and see render-target revisions



Reduce the complexity of development by visualizing shaders and key inputs

Vulkan Raytracing debugging support for VK_NVX_raytracing

Capture frames that use Vulkan raytracing



Inspect the raytracing shader binding table

User-Configurable Memory Viewer

Applies an automatic structure to resources when context is available



Allows for full customization of structured user types



Built-in help to explain how to use the view

Custom Texture Visualization in the Resources View

Construct a custom shader to display textures



Change the data display or highlight useful characteristics of the data

Improvements

Pixel History expanded to D3D12



Full support for RS4 D3D12 SDK



Includes several bug fixes and application compatibility fixes

Compute Debugging and Analysis

Support for CUDA 10.0

Support for the latest Turing GPUs

Win10 RS4 now supported, Win10 RS5 ready

Win10 RS4 now supported, Win10 RS5 ready

Next-Gen Profiler

Multiple baselines are now supported for profiling run comparisons

are now supported for profiling run comparisons

CUDA 10.0 Task Graph support

support

PC Sampling now available

now available

New profiling metrics available to analyze and improve throughput

available to analyze and improve throughput

New profiling rules available help spot suspicious patterns and recommend best practices

Next-Gen Debugger

available help spot suspicious patterns and recommend best practices Next-Gen Debugger

WDDM2 Debugging now supported in addition to TCC mode debugging

now supported in addition to TCC mode debugging

PTX and PTX+SASS source code correlation now available

source code correlation now available

Improved expression, register, and conditional breakpoint support

