Nsight Visual Studio Edition 6.0 New Features

Nsight Compute CUDA Profiler baseline comparison and launch statistics with rule noting performance suggestions for memory vs. compute.

Graphics Debugger

Next-Gen CUDA Debugger with PTX+SASS source code correlation showing state at breakpoint

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 6.0 is now available with these features and improvements:

Graphics Debugging

  • Support for the latest Turing GPUs for the GPU Frame Debugger, Performance Dashboard, and Range Profiler
  • DXR Raytracing support
    • C++ Capture Support for DXR applications
    • DXR Debugging enables the next generation of real-time rendering technology
    • Scrub your RT scene and see render-target revisions
    • Reduce the complexity of development by visualizing shaders and key inputs
  • Vulkan Raytracing debugging support for VK_NVX_raytracing
    • Capture frames that use Vulkan raytracing
    • Inspect the raytracing shader binding table
  • User-Configurable Memory Viewer
    • Applies an automatic structure to resources when context is available
    • Allows for full customization of structured user types
    • Built-in help to explain how to use the view
  • Custom Texture Visualization in the Resources View
    • Construct a custom shader to display textures
    • Change the data display or highlight useful characteristics of the data
  • Improvements
    • Pixel History expanded to D3D12
    • Full support for RS4 D3D12 SDK
    • Includes several bug fixes and application compatibility fixes

Compute Debugging and Analysis

  • Support for CUDA 10.0
  • Support for the latest Turing GPUs
  • Win10 RS4 now supported, Win10 RS5 ready
  • Next-Gen Profiler
    • Multiple baselines are now supported for profiling run comparisons
    • CUDA 10.0 Task Graph support
    • PC Sampling now available
    • New profiling metrics available to analyze and improve throughput
    • New profiling rules available help spot suspicious patterns and recommend best practices
  • Next-Gen Debugger
    • WDDM2 Debugging now supported in addition to TCC mode debugging
    • PTX and PTX+SASS source code correlation now available
    • Improved expression, register, and conditional breakpoint support


For a complete overview of all Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 6.0 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

 Download   Documentation 


