Nsight Visual Studio Edition 6.0 New Features
Nsight Compute CUDA Profiler baseline comparison and launch statistics with rule noting performance suggestions for memory vs. compute.
Next-Gen CUDA Debugger with PTX+SASS source code correlation showing state at breakpoint
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 6.0 is now available with these features and improvements:
Graphics Debugging
- Support for the latest Turing GPUs for the GPU Frame Debugger, Performance Dashboard, and Range Profiler
- DXR Raytracing support
- C++ Capture Support for DXR applications
- DXR Debugging enables the next generation of real-time rendering technology
- Scrub your RT scene and see render-target revisions
- Reduce the complexity of development by visualizing shaders and key inputs
- Vulkan Raytracing debugging support for VK_NVX_raytracing
- Capture frames that use Vulkan raytracing
- Inspect the raytracing shader binding table
- User-Configurable Memory Viewer
- Applies an automatic structure to resources when context is available
- Allows for full customization of structured user types
- Built-in help to explain how to use the view
- Custom Texture Visualization in the Resources View
- Construct a custom shader to display textures
- Change the data display or highlight useful characteristics of the data
- Improvements
- Pixel History expanded to D3D12
- Full support for RS4 D3D12 SDK
- Includes several bug fixes and application compatibility fixes
Compute Debugging and Analysis
- Support for CUDA 10.0
- Support for the latest Turing GPUs
- Win10 RS4 now supported, Win10 RS5 ready
- Next-Gen Profiler
- Multiple baselines are now supported for profiling run comparisons
- CUDA 10.0 Task Graph support
- PC Sampling now available
- New profiling metrics available to analyze and improve throughput
- New profiling rules available help spot suspicious patterns and recommend best practices
- Next-Gen Debugger
- WDDM2 Debugging now supported in addition to TCC mode debugging
- PTX and PTX+SASS source code correlation now available
- Improved expression, register, and conditional breakpoint support
