Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.6 New Features

Next-Gen CUDA Profiler source/SASS correlation and profiling results Graphics Debugger Range Profiler

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.6 is now available with these features and improvements:

Graphics Debugging

Support for the latest Volta GPUs for the GPU Frame Debugger, Performance Dashboard, and Range Profiler

for the GPU Frame Debugger, Performance Dashboard, and Range Profiler Support for the Win10 RS4 , including support for ID3D12Device2

, including support for .NET applications now supported

applications now supported Vulkan 1.1 now supported

now supported Reduced overhead when application is running pre-live capture

Range Profiler continues to improve GPU throughput visualization and analysis

continues to improve Improved Range Diagram hotspot colorization for focusing on critical metric levels



Additional metrics for enhanced Shader Unit performance analysis



New User Metrics section for customized GPU performance metric collection

Performance improvements

Compute Debugging and Analysis

Support for CUDA 9.2

Support for the latest Volta GPUs

Win10 RS4 now supported

now supported Next-Gen Profiler report Transpose now available

now available Improved expression, register, and conditional breakpoint support in the Next-Gen Debugger

For a complete overview of all Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.6 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

Download Documentation