Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.6 New Features

Next-Gen CUDA Profiler source/SASS correlation and profiling results

Graphics Debugger Range Profiler

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.6 is now available with these features and improvements:

Graphics Debugging

  • Support for the latest Volta GPUs for the GPU Frame Debugger, Performance Dashboard, and Range Profiler
  • Support for the Win10 RS4, including support for ID3D12Device2
  • .NET applications now supported
  • Vulkan 1.1 now supported
  • Reduced overhead when application is running pre-live capture
  • Range Profiler continues to improve GPU throughput visualization and analysis
    • Improved Range Diagram hotspot colorization for focusing on critical metric levels
    • Additional metrics for enhanced Shader Unit performance analysis
    • New User Metrics section for customized GPU performance metric collection
  • Performance improvements

Compute Debugging and Analysis

  • Support for CUDA 9.2
  • Support for the latest Volta GPUs
  • Win10 RS4 now supported
  • Next-Gen Profiler report Transpose now available
  • Improved expression, register, and conditional breakpoint support in the Next-Gen Debugger

For a complete overview of all Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.6 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

 Download   Documentation 


