Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.6 New Features
Next-Gen CUDA Profiler source/SASS correlation and profiling results
Graphics Debugger Range Profiler
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.6 is now available with these features and improvements:
Graphics Debugging
- Support for the latest Volta GPUs for the GPU Frame Debugger, Performance Dashboard, and Range Profiler
- Support for the Win10 RS4, including support for ID3D12Device2
- .NET applications now supported
- Vulkan 1.1 now supported
- Reduced overhead when application is running pre-live capture
- Range Profiler continues to improve GPU throughput visualization and analysis
- Improved Range Diagram hotspot colorization for focusing on critical metric levels
- Additional metrics for enhanced Shader Unit performance analysis
- New User Metrics section for customized GPU performance metric collection
- Performance improvements
Compute Debugging and Analysis
- Support for CUDA 9.2
- Support for the latest Volta GPUs
- Win10 RS4 now supported
- Next-Gen Profiler report Transpose now available
- Improved expression, register, and conditional breakpoint support in the Next-Gen Debugger
For a complete overview of all Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition page.
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.6 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.