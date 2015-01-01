Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.0 New Features

For a complete overview of all Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.0 Final is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program. This release adds support for Visual Studio 2015 and debugging applications that use the new Direct3D 12 API.

Register for free access to latest Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition releases.

Download Documentation

New NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.0 Features:

Administrator privileges are not required to run the Nsight Monitor.

The Nsight communication no longer requires an IP service when debugging locally.

The Nsight Monitor now runs as a 64-bit process.

Graphics Debugging

Frame Debugger now supports applications that use the new Direct3D 12 API.

Note: the Analysis Tracing, capture serialization, and the Profiler and Frame Timings views are not yet available for Direct3D12. These will be enabled in a future release of NVIDIA Nsight. Extended support for OpenGL 4.4 and 4.5 applications.

Microsoft Visual Studio 2015 is now supported.

Bug fixes.

Compute Debugging and Profiling

Ability to open GPU core dumps generated by the CUDA driver (TCC mode) in Visual Studio.

Microsoft Visual Studio 2015 is now supported.

Note: In order to build CUDA 7.5 applications, your project settings will need to be set up for the Visual Studio 2013 or prior toolset. Ability to debug, trace, profile CUDA applications over remote desktop (requires CUDA 7.5 driver or better).

Several bug fixes.