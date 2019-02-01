Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2019.2 New Features

Nsight Compute profiling CUDA 10.1 Task Graphs OpenGL and Vulkan interoperability on the Graphics Debugger

Next-Gen CUDA Debugger with PTX+SASS source code correlation showing the state at a kernel breakpoint

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2019.2 is now available with these features and improvements:

Graphics Debugging

Range Profiler keeps getting better Vulkan support — Inspect GPU performance metrics for whole perfmarker regimes, render passes, and single events

— Inspect GPU performance metrics for whole perfmarker regimes, render passes, and single events

DXR BuildRayTracingAccelerationStructure calls can now be profiled

calls can now be profiled

New Range Profiler Preview

Preview

Configure sections to customize the profiling experience





Introduce rules to create warnings based on GPU performance counter values within the configurable Range Profiler

Acceleration Structure Viewer enhanced Configure camera speed and camera orientation



Visualize geometry setup flags by utilizing highlight-based filtering



AABB and bounding box visualization

API Inspector improved Event number and performance markers are now visible in the API Inspector for greater event context



Trimmed Direct3D 11 and Direct3D 12 strings in the API Inspector to increase information density New Direct3D 12 Meshlets NVAPI Added support for Mesh Shaders in D3D12 via NVAPI

Compute Debugging and Analysis

Nsight Compute Debuggers Supports CUDA Toolkit 10.1 Update 1



Works with the latest Turing GPUs



Improved support for Visual Studio 2019



Warp Info improvements

Nsight Compute Profiler General Supports CUDA Toolkit 10.1 Update 1





Works with the latest Turing GPUs





Improved performance and bug fixes





Kernel launch context and stream are reported as metrics





PC sampling configuration options are reported as metrics





The default base port for connections to the target changed





Section files support multiple, named Body fields





NvRules allow users to query metrics using any convertible data type



Nsight Compute Support for filtering kernel launches using their NVTX context





Support for new options to select the connection port range





The Profile activity supports configuring PC sampling parameters





Sections on the Details page support selecting individual bodies





Added support for the following additional profiling options:





Clock Control







Metrics







Enable NVTX Support







Disable Profiling Start/Stop







Enable Profiling From Start



Nsight Compute CLI Support for stepping to kernel launches from specific NVTX contexts





Support for new --port and --max-connections options

and options



Support for new --sampling-* options to configure PC sampling parameters

options to configure PC sampling parameters



Section file errors are reported with --list-sections





A warning is shown if some section files could not be loaded

For a complete overview of all Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2019.2 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

Download Documentation