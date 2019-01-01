Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2019.1 New Features
Nsight Compute profiling CUDA 10.1 Task Graphs
OpenGL and Vulkan interoperability on the Graphics Debugger
Next-Gen CUDA Debugger with PTX+SASS source code correlation showing the state at a kernel breakpoint
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2019.1 is now available with these features and improvements:
Graphics Debugging
Added support for
- the latest Turing GPUs for the GPU Frame Debugger, Performance Dashboard, and Range Profiler
-
Win10 RS5, including support for
- the latest DirectX Ray Tracing interfaces in the Frame Debugging and GPU Trace Activities
- ID3D12Device2
-
OpenGL and Vulkan Interoperability debugging
- Enables the Frame Debugging activity for applications using OpenGL and Vulkan simultaneously
- Support EXT_external_objects
- Increased Vulkan extension support
- Added support for 15 Vulkan extensions
-
DirectX11 & DirectX12 NVAPI Metacommands
- Enables analysis of DirectX12 titles utilizing DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling)
-
SMP Assist API (NVAPI) For VR Titles
- Supports VRWorks SDK
-
Vulkan Meshlets (VK_NV_mesh_shader)
- Supported in Frame Debugging, Frame Profiling, and C++ Capture Activities
- Increased NVAPI support
- MultiDrawIndirect NVAPI support has been added for DX11
- VRS (Variable Rate Shading) extension support added for DX11
New Features
-
Range Profiler Range Profiler selection linking
- Range Profiler selection now sets the current event to the last event in the selected range
- Enhances transition between profiling and debugging workflows
-
Acceleration Structure / Bounding Volume Hierarchy Viewer
- Supports both DirectX Ray Tracing and NVIDIA's Vulkan Ray Tracing Extension
-
Vulkan Pixel History
- Inspect pixel/fragment values that impacted the final composition of a pixel within a render target
- Available in the Frame Profiling and Frame Debugging activities
Improvements
- Better UI performance in Frame Debugging and Frame Profiling activities
- Includes several other bug fixes and application compatibility fixes
- Full support for DirectX Ray Tracing C++ Capture serialization
- Numerous UI/UX improvements to the GPU Trace User Interface
- Fixed a bug that would cause GPU Trace to keep the GPU locked to base frequency after Nsight Graphics had been exited when profiling local targets
- Includes several other bug fixes and application compatibility fixes
- Trouble shooting section expanded in User Documentation including Actionable steps are offered to troubleshoot common issues
- Vulkan Capture overhead reduced by up to 15% for some applications
- Includes several bug fixes and application compatibility fixes
Compute Debugging and Analysis
- Added support for
- CUDA Toolkit 10.1
- The latest Turing GPUs
- Win10 RS5
- Nsight Compute Profiler
- Child Process data collection and run comparison now available
- CUDA Toolkit 10.1 Task Graph support
- CUDA Toolkit 10.1 D3D11 & D3D12 interoperability support
- NVTX support
- Improved reports
- Profiling on Volta GPUs now uses the same metric names as on Turing GPUs
- Details page shows rule result icons in the section headers
- New Section file descriptions are shown in the details page
- Source page supports collapsing multiple source files or functions to show aggregated results
- Source page heatmap color scale improved
- Invalid metric results are highlighted in the profiler report
- New NVTX report page and NVTX context in Details page (when report genereated from CLI with --nvtx)
- Improved CLI
- Support for profiling child processes
- Uses a temporary file if no output file is specified
- New --quiet option
- New --clock-control option for setting the GPU clock control mode
- New --nvtx control to enable NVTX context output for Details and NVTX report pages
- Support for filtering kernel launches for profiling based on their NVTX context using new --nvtx-include and --nvtx-exclude options
- Added new --summary options for aggregating profiling results
- Added option --open-in-ui to open reports collected with NVIDIA Nsight Compute CLI directly in NVIDIA Nsight Compute
- Improved parity with nvprof
- Improved performance
- Improved profiler settings support
- Compatible with NVDIA Nsight Compute 2019.1 reports
