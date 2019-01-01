Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2019.1 New Features

OpenGL and Vulkan interoperability on the Graphics Debugger

Next-Gen CUDA Debugger with PTX+SASS source code correlation showing the state at a kernel breakpoint

Added support for CUDA Toolkit 10.1

The latest Turing GPUs

Win10 RS5

Nsight Compute Profiler

Child Process data collection and run comparison now available

data collection and run comparison now available CUDA Toolkit 10.1 Task Graph support

support CUDA Toolkit 10.1 D3D11 & D3D12 interoperability support

support NVTX support

support Improved reports Profiling on Volta GPUs now uses the same metric names as on Turing GPUs Details page shows rule result icons in the section headers New Section file descriptions are shown in the details page Source page supports collapsing multiple source files or functions to show aggregated results Source page heatmap color scale improved Invalid metric results are highlighted in the profiler report New NVTX report page and NVTX context in Details page (when report genereated from CLI with --nvtx)

Improved CLI

Support for profiling child processes



Uses a temporary file if no output file is specified



New --quiet option



New --clock-control option for setting the GPU clock control mode



New --nvtx control to enable NVTX context output for Details and NVTX report pages



Support for filtering kernel launches for profiling based on their NVTX context using new --nvtx-include and --nvtx-exclude options



Added new --summary options for aggregating profiling results



Added option --open-in-ui to open reports collected with NVIDIA Nsight Compute CLI directly in NVIDIA Nsight Compute



Improved parity with nvprof

Improved performance

Improved profiler settings support

Compatible with NVDIA Nsight Compute 2019.1 reports

