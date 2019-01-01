Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9345:CUDA Kernel Profiling Using NVIDIA Nsight Compute

Sanjiv Satoor(NVIDIA),Magnus Strengert(NVIDIA)

Learn about NVIDIA's developer tool, Nsight Compute, for optimizing your CUDA kernels. Nsight Compute is an interactive kernel profiler for CUDA applications that provides detailed performance metrics and API debugging via a user interface and command line tool. In addition, its baseline feature allows users to compare results within the tool. We'll explain how Nsight Compute provides a customizable and data-driven user interface and metric collection and can be extended with analysis scripts for post-processing results.

