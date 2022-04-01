Nsight Compute 2022.4 - New Features

Supported Platforms

Windows Linux Mac DRIVE OS Host Windows x86_64 [1] Linux x86_64 [1]

Linux aarch64 sbsa [1]

Linux aarch64 (L4T) [2] MacOS [1] - Target Windows x86_64 [1] Linux x86_64 [1]

Linux PowerPC [1]

Linux aarch64 sbsa [1]

Linux aarch64 (L4T) [2] - DRIVE OS QNX aarch64 [2][3]

DRIVE OS Linux aarch64 [2][3]

Host platforms support the Nsight Compute UI for viewing reports, interactive profiling and remote connections. Applications are profiled on target platforms, which also support the Nsight Compute command line interface.

Supported NVIDIA GPU architectures

Ada: AD10x

Ada: AD10x Ampere: A100 with Multi-Instance GPU, GA10x

Ampere: A100 with Multi-Instance GPU, GA10x Hopper: H100 with Multi-Instance GPU Turing: TU1xx

Turing: TU1xx Volta: GV100 [1] , GV10B [2]

[1] available in this download and the CUDA Desktop Toolkit

[2] available in the Embedded or Drive toolkits only

[3] Only the command line interface (CLI) is provided for these platforms. There is no Nsight Compute GUI application for these platforms

Recommended Drivers

NVIDIA Windows display driver - 528.33 or newer

NVIDIA Windows display driver - 528.33 or newer NVIDIA Linux display driver Linux - 525.85.12 or newer

We recommend using drivers provided with the most recent CUDA Toolkit production release or a newer version. Older driver versions are also supported.

