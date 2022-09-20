Interoperable Solution

NVIDIA Merlin, as part of NVIDIA AI, advances our commitment to support innovative practitioners doing their best work. NVIDIA Merlin components are designed to be interoperable within existing recommender workflows that utilize data science, machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) on CPUs or GPUs. Data scientists, ML engineers, and researchers are able to use single or multiple components, or libraries, to accelerate the entire recommender pipeline—from ingesting, training, inference, to deploying to production. NVIDIA Merlin's open-source components simplify building and deploying a production-quality pipeline.