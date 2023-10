IBM Donates a $12 Million GPU-Accelerated Supercomputer, powered by NVIDIA V100 GPUs, to MIT

To help MIT researchers run more elaborate AI models, IBM is donating a $12 million GPU-accelerated supercomputer, powered by the latest NVIDIA V100 GPUs, to the university.

