NVIDIA DLI Teaching Kit Program

Accelerated Computing

Co-developed with Professor Wen-Mei Hwu and his team at University of Illinois (UIUC) and Professor Sunita Chandrasekaran and her team at University of Delaware, the Accelerated Computing Teaching Kit covers introductory and advanced accelerated parallel computing topics, including:

Introduction to CUDA C



Memory and Data Locality

Thread Execution Efficiency

Memory Access Performance

Parallel Computation Patterns

Efficient Host-Device Data Transfer

OpenACC, MPI, OpenCL

Unified Memory

Dynamic Parallelism

Multi-GPU Systems

CUDA Library Usage

Available in English, Portuguese, and Russian.

