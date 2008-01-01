NVIDIA HPC Fortran, C++ and C Compilers with OpenACC

Debug Programs with PCAST

NVIDIA Parallelizing Compiler Assisted Software Testing (PCAST) detects where and why results diverge between CPU and GPU-accelerated versions of code, between successive versions of a program you are optimizing incrementally, or between the same program executing on two different processor architectures. OpenACC auto-compare runs compute regions redundantly on both the CPU and GPU, and compares the GPU andCPU results. Difference reports are controlled by environment variables, letting you pinpoint where results diverge. The PCAST API lets you capture selected data and compare it against a separate execution of the program, and NVIDIA HPC compilers include a directive-based interface for the PCAST API, maintaining portability to other compilers and platforms.

