Jetson Linux R32.7.3


NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.

Jetson Linux 32.7.3 is a minor release on top of Jetson Linux 32.7.1 and includes security fixes. Rest of the features are the same as Jetson Linux 32.7.2. It supports all Jetson modules: Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX series, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. All Jetson developer kits are also supported.

Jetson Linux 32.7.3 is included as part of JetPack 4.6.3

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Supported Features

  • Support for Jetson TX2 modules with Hynix memory: SKH 161-0434-100 H9HCNNNBKUMLXR-NEE

Vulkan Support on Jetson Linux

Downloads and Links

Jetson AGX Xavier series, Xavier NX series, and TX2 Series Jetson Nano, Nano 2GB, and TX1
Drivers Driver Package (BSP) Driver Package (BSP)
Sample Root Filesystem Sample Root Filesystem
NVIDIA Hardware Acceleration in the WebRTC Framework
Sources Driver Package (BSP) Sources Driver Package (BSP) Sources
Sample Root Filesystem Sources
CBoot T194 Sources
CBoot T186 Sources
Free RTOS Sources
Docs

Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit User Guide

Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit User Guide

Jetson TX2 Developer Kit User Guide

Jetson AGX Xavier Platform Adaptation Guide

Jetson Xavier NX Platform Adaptation Guide

Jetson TX2 Platform Adaptation Guide

Jetson Nano Developer Kit User Guide

Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit User Guide

Jetson Nano Platform Adaptation Guide

Jetson TX1 Platform Adaptation Guide
Release Notes

Jetson Linux Developer Guide (online version)
Jetson Linux Developer Guide (downloadable version)
Jetson Sensor Processing Engine (SPE) Developer Guide
Jetson Linux API Reference (formerly named Multimedia API Reference)
Accelerated GStreamer Guide
Software License Agreement
Tools GCC 7.3.1 for 64 bit BSP and Kernel
Sources for the GCC 7.3.1 Tool Chain for 64-bit BSP and Kernel
Bringup Framework Bringup Framework
CUDA Tools
NVIDIA Nsight Systems
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics
Jetson Platform Fuse Burning and Secure Boot Documentation and Tools Jetson Platform Fuse Burning and Secure Boot Documentation and Tools
Jetson Platform Over-The-Air Update Tools

To access other Jetson Linux release pages, please visit the Jetson Linux Archive.