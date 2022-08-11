Jetson Linux R32.6.1 Release Page

NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package (L4T) is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel 4.9, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu 18.04, and more for the Jetson platform.

NVIDIA L4T 32.6.1

L4T 32.6.1 supports all Jetson modules: Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. All Jetson developer kits are also supported.

L4T 32.6.1 is included as part of JetPack 4.6

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Supported Features

Support for Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial module.

Support for Jetson TX2 (no Ethernet) and Jetson TX2 4G (no Ethernet) modules

Support for new 20W mode on Jetson Xavier NX enabling better video encode and video decode performance and higher memory bandwidth. The included 10W and 15W nvpmodel configurations will perform exactly as did the 10W and 20W modes with previous JetPack releases. Any custom nvpmodel created with a previous release will require regeneration for use with JetPack 4.6. Please read release notes for details.

Image based Over-The-Air update tools for developing end-to-end OTA solution for Jetson products in the field. Supported on Jetson TX2 series, Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson AGX Xavier series. Download the OTA tools from the L4T page under the Tools section.

A/B Root File System redundancy to flash, maintain and update redundant root file systems. Enhances fault tolerance during OTA by falling back to the working root file system slot in case of a failure. Supported on Jetson TX2 series, Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson AGX Xavier series.

A new flashing tool to flash internal or external media connected to Jetson 1 . Supports Jetson TX2 series, Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson AGX Xavier. The new tool uses initial RAM disk for flashing and is up to1.5x faster when flashing compared to the previous method 2 .

. Supports Jetson TX2 series, Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson AGX Xavier. The new tool uses initial RAM disk for flashing and is up to1.5x faster when flashing compared to the previous method . Secure boot is enhanced 3 for Jetson TX2 series to extend encryption support to kernel, kernel-dtb and initrd.

for Jetson TX2 series to extend encryption support to kernel, kernel-dtb and initrd. Disk encryption of external media 4 supported to protect data at rest for Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson TX2.

supported to protect data at rest for Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson TX2. NVMe driver added to CBoot for Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson AGX Xavier series. Enables loading kernel, kernel-dtb and initrd from the root file system on NVMe.

Enhanced Jetson-IO tools to configure the camera header interface and dynamically add support for a camera using device tree overlays.

Support for configuring for Raspberry-PI IMX219 or Raspberry-PI High Def IMX477 at run time using Jetson-IO tool on Jetson Nano 2GB, Jetson Nano and Jetson Xavier NX developer kits.

Direct downloadable links to JetPack and L4T debian packages for Jetson

1Flashing from NFS is deprecated and replaced by the new flashing tool which uses initrd 2Flashing performance test was done on Jetson Xavier NX production module 3Secure boot enhancement to encrypt kernel, kernel-dtb and initrd was supported on Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson AGX Xavier series in JetPack 4.5. 4Support for encrypting internal media like emmc, was added in JetPack 4.5

Vulkan Support on L4T

32.6.1 Driver Details