L4T R32.4.4 archive

NVIDIA L4T is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel 4.9, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu 18.04, and more for the Jetson platform.

NVIDIA L4T 32.4.4 supports all Jetson modules: Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. All Jetson developer kits are also supported, including the new Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit.

L4T 32.4.4 is included as part of JetPack 4.4.1.

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Supported Features

  • CUDA 10.2 Driver Support
  • Support for upgrading L4T using debian package management tool
  • Support for Generic Timestamping Engine (GTE) for Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX
  • Support for Dynamic Frequency Scaling (DFS) for Video Image Compositor (VIC) using actmon
  • SE (Security Engine) samples to demonstrate hardware backed authentication and encryption capabilities of Jetson TX2 series, Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX modules.
  • Utility to fuse multiple Jetson modules simultaneously
  • Option to specify APP partition size on the microSD card during initial configuration at first boot of Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson Nano Developer Kits
  • Vulkan 1.2 Support

Vulkan Support on L4T

32.4.4 Driver Details

Jetson AGX Xavier, Xavier NX and TX2 Jetson Nano, Nano 2GB and TX1
Drivers L4T Driver Package (BSP) L4T Driver Package (BSP)
Sample Root Filesystem Sample Root Filesystem
NVIDIA Hardware Acceleration in the WebRTC Framework
Sources L4T Driver Package (BSP) Sources L4T Driver Package (BSP) Sources
Sample Root Filesystem Sources
CBoot Sources for Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX
CBoot Sources for Jetson TX2
Docs

Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson TX2 Developer Kit User Guide

 Jetson Nano Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit User Guide

Jetson AGX Xavier Platform Adaptation Guide
Jetson Xavier NX Platform Adaptation Guide
Jetson TX2 Platform Adaptation Guide

 Jetson Nano Platform Adaptation Guide
Jetson TX1 Platform Adaptation Guide
Release Notes
Quick Start Guide Quick Start Guide

Jetson Linux Developer Guide (online version)
Jetson Linux Developer Guide (downloadable version)
Jetson Sensor Processing Engine (SPE) Developer Guide
Multimedia API Reference (online version)
Multimedia API Reference (downloadable version)
Accelerated GST
Software License Agreement
Tools GCC 7.3.1 for 64 bit BSP and Kernel
Sources for the GCC 7.3.1 Tool Chain for 64-bit BSP and Kernel
CUDA Tools
NVIDIA Nsight Systems
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics
L4T Jetson Xavier and TX2 R32.4.4 Lauterbach Scripts L4T Jetson Nano and TX1 R32.4.4 Lauterbach Scripts
Jetson Platform Fuse Burning and Secure Boot Documentation and Tools Jetson Platform Fuse Burning and Secure Boot Documentation and Tools
Patch Name HW Supported SW Versions Supported Link
Support of Rasp Pi High def camera Jetson Nano 2GB JetPack 4.4.1 / 32.4.4 RPi IMX477 Support Nano 2GB
Masflash utility for TX2 Jetson TX2 JetPack 4.4 / 32.4.3
JetPack 4.4.1 / 32.4.4 		TX2 massflash 32.4
Overlay to support Jetson Xavier NX 16GB Jetson Xavier NX JetPack 4.4 / 32.4.3
JetPack 4.4.1 / 32.4.4 		XNX 16GB overlay

To access older versions of L4T, please visit the L4T Archive.