L4T R32.4.4 archive

NVIDIA L4T is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel 4.9, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu 18.04, and more for the Jetson platform.

NVIDIA L4T 32.4.4 supports all Jetson modules: Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. All Jetson developer kits are also supported, including the new Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit.

L4T 32.4.4 is included as part of JetPack 4.4.1.

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Supported Features

CUDA 10.2 Driver Support

Support for upgrading L4T using debian package management tool

Support for Generic Timestamping Engine (GTE) for Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX

Support for Dynamic Frequency Scaling (DFS) for Video Image Compositor (VIC) using actmon

SE (Security Engine) samples to demonstrate hardware backed authentication and encryption capabilities of Jetson TX2 series, Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX modules.

Utility to fuse multiple Jetson modules simultaneously

Option to specify APP partition size on the microSD card during initial configuration at first boot of Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson Nano Developer Kits

Vulkan 1.2 Support

Vulkan Support on L4T

32.4.4 Driver Details