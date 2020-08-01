Jetson Linux 35.2.1

NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.

Jetson Linux 35.2.1 is a production quality release which brings support for Jetson Orin NX 16GB production module and includes Linux Kernel 5.10, an Ubuntu 20.04 based root file system, a UEFI based bootloader, and OP-TEE as Trusted Execution Environment.

This release supports Jetson Orin NX 16GB production module, Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production module and Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit. It also supports Jetson AGX Xavier series and Jetson Xavier NX series modules, as well as Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit and Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit.

Jetson Linux 35.2.1 is included in JetPack 5.1 SDK.

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Features

Jetson Linux 35.2.1 adds the following highlights. (Please refer to release notes for additional details)

Adds support for Jetson Orin NX 16GB production module

Security UEFI Secure Boot 1 Secure storage in OP-TEE using RPMB (Replay Protected Memory Block) Memory Encryption on Jetson Orin

Over The Air Updates: Image Based OTA tools with A/B support to upgrade Jetson AGX Xavier or Jetson Xavier NX modules running JetPack 4.x releases Image Based OTA tools to upgrade Jetson Orin modules will be released with the next release 2 .

Display: Fixes for HDMI 2.0 and DP compliance

Camera: Support for AR1335 YUV camera Enhanced support for simultaneous V4l2 and Argus New Argus Demosaic (argus_demosaicOutput sample) to output RGB supported on Orin New Argus RAW reprocessing (syncStereoRawReprocess sample) to read Bayer raw images from file & provide reprocessed YUV output to file Updated Argus SyncSensorCalibrationData extension with enhanced EEPROM Calibration data to support Camera Module Serial Number, and IMU Noise Parameters 1 Signing is supported. Encryption will be supported in the next release. 2 Jetson Linux 35.2.1 will not require any change to use the OTA tools released in the next release. Jetson Orin based products running Jetson Linux 35.2.1 should be able to upgrade using the OTA tools released in the next release.

Jetson Linux Sources are now available on GIT in addition to the Jetson Jetson Linux page. Refer to section Jetson Linux Developer Guide .

Vulkan Support on L4T

