NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.

NVIDIA Jetson Linux 35.1

Jetson Linux 35.1 is a production release and replaces Jetson LInux 34.1.1/34.1 which were meant for development only. Jetson Linux 35.1 includes Linux Kernel 5.10, an Ubuntu 20.04 based root file system, a UEFI based bootloader, and OP-TEE as Trusted Execution Environment.

This release supports Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production module and Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit. It also supports Jetson AGX Xavier series and Jetson Xavier NX series modules, as well as Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit and Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit.

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Features

Jetson Linux 35.1 adds following highlights on top of Jetson Linux 34.1/34.1.1 (Please refer to release notes for additional details)

1Signing (PKC) boot firmware upto UEFI supported for Jetson AGX Orin. Signing and Encrypting (PKC + SBK) boot firmware upto UEFI supported for Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX

Downloads and Links