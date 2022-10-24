Deep Graph Library

Deep Graph Library (DGL) is an easy-to-use and scalable Python library used for implementing and training GNNs.



To enable developers to quickly take advantage of GNNs, we’ve partnered with the DGL team to provide a containerized solution that includes the latest DGL, PyTorch, and NVIDIA RAPIDS (cuDF, XGBoost, RMM, cuML, and cuGraph), which can be used to accelerate ETL operations and training.



Our private early access release includes two containers:

A ready-to-use DGL container with the latest upstream improvements and tested dependencies. A ready-to-use DGL container with tested dependencies, an optimized SE(3)-Transformer model, and an accelerated neural network training environment based on DGL and PyTorch. The SE(3)-Transformer for DGL container is suited for recognizing three-dimensional shapes making it useful for segmenting lidar point clouds or in pharmaceutical and drug discovery research.

Apply for early access to our DGL container or the SE(3)-Transformer for DGL container.